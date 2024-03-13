Unforgotten on ITV: Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar start filming series 6, and a Doctor Foster actress joins the cast

The cast and crew of Unforgotten, arguably one of the best detective dramas on ITV, have started filming series 6 – and there are some exciting new guest stars.

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprise their roles as DCI Jess James and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in the upcoming series. Of course, multi-award-winning screenwriter Chris Lang created the show, and continues to write it.

The last series went out in early 2023, so it’s understandable that some viewers were expecting series 6 of Unforgotten to land any minute now.

However, cast and crew have only just started filming in London. Here’s everything we know so far, including the guest cast.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan have begun filming Unforgotten series 6 (Credit: ITV1)

What is the plot of Unforgotten series 6?

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprise their roles as DCI Jess James and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan. Their fledging on-screen partnership “returns to investigate emotionally charged cold cases from the past, unravelling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way”.

When suspected human remains are discovered on Whitney Marsh, the duo are called in. Dr Balcombe reveals the body is relatively recent, and her guess is the body was put there already dismembered.

With this knowledge, Jess and Sunny begin to search the area believing other body parts may not be too far away… Rather them than us!

In the meantime, we’re introduced to outspoken television commentator Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring). She’s based in Ireland and renowned for her forthright views. The ensemble cast also includes Martin ‘Marty’ Baines (Max Fairley), an autistic man who lives with his mother, Dot, in Deal, Kent, and Asif Syed (Elham Elas), an Afghan who speaks fluent English and is training for his UK citizenship test. Lastly, there’s Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton) who is a History Lecturer and Faculty Head at a central London University.

As usual, each of these characters live separate lives. However, they are intrinsically linked by their past…

The last series averaged over eight million viewers and was the number 1 drama on ITV1 and ITVX in 2023.

What is the start date of Unforgotten series 6?

The cast and crew of Unforgotten series 6 has just started filming (March 2024).

The first read-through of the script took place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in central London. Brand new images showed lead actors Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reading through the scripts.

Another image showed a glimpse of the new scripts, as well as creator and writer Chris Lang sitting beside producer Carmel Maloney.

With filming only just starting, we’d expect to see Unforgotten series 6 land later this year or early 2025.

The scripts for Unforgotten series 6 (Credit: ITV1)

Who is in the cast of Unforgotten series 6?

Of course, Sinéad Keenan is back as DCI Jess James. Before Unforgotten, TV viewers probably knew her best for her roles in Being Human, Big Boy Blue, and Showtrial.

The Dublin-born actress said: “I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the world of Unforgotten once more. And to get to work again with Sanjeev, Carolina, Jordan, Pippa, and Georgia is an absolute joy. To call it *work* is a total misnomer. I can’t wait to get started!”

Sanjeev Bhaskar will reprise his role as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan. Goodness Gracious Me fans will know Sanjeev for his various roles in the sketch show. Other notable roles include in The Kumars at No 42, and The Indian Doctor.

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar added: “I’m humbled and excited to be back as Sunny Khan, bearing the backpack for series 6 of Unforgotten. Chris’ scripts, as ever, are intriguing, detailed and empathetic. Once again I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Former The Bill star Andrew Lancel returns as Jess’ estranged husband Steve, while Death in Paradise’s Kate Robbins once again plays Jess’ mother Kate.

Meanwhile, the police team returning are Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets. Georgia Mackenzie who plays Pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe.

Joining Sinéad and Sanjeev for this series are Doctor Foster actress Victoria Hamilton. TV fans will also know her for Cobra, His Dark Materials, and Doctor Foster spin-off Life.

The Salisbury Poisonings actress MyAnna Buring also joins the cast. Acting newcomers Max Fairley and Elham Elas will also appear.

Veteran actress Jan Francis of Just Good Friends will appear, as well as The Split’s Damien Maloney. At the time of writing, Michelle Bonnard, who played Sunny’s fiancée, was not listed in the cast.

Unforgotten creator Chris Lang at the first read-through for the latest Unforgotte series (Credit: ITV1)

Who wrote Unforgotten?

Chris Lang created and writes Unforgotten. He is known for his work on Innocent, The Hookup Plan, Dark Heart, A Mother’s Son and BAFTA nominated ITV1 drama The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to be about to start filming the sixth series of Unforgotten, with a story that has been gestating for nearly eight years, since the 23rd June 2016, when our country seemed to fracture in two.

“The UK, and indeed the world, has today never seemed more divided, and series six attempts to try and understand how we got to where we are now, and perhaps more importantly, where we can go from here.”

Series 1-5 of Unforgotten is available for streaming now on ITVX. Series 6 is coming later in 2024 or early 2025.

