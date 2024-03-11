Unforgotten writer Chris Lang returns with epic new crime drama, I, Jack Wright

New Chris Lang drama I, Jack Wright is set to hit our TV screens in 2025 on Alibi.

UKTV has announced the epic new original drama from the British writer, best known for Unforgotten and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Here’s everything we know so far about the “fresh, modern and dark” drama, I, Jack Wright.

Nikki Amuka-Bird leads the cast of I, Jack Wright as a disinherited widow (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

What is I, Jack Wright on Alibi about?

The plot of I, Jack Wright follows the aftermath of a shocking death.

When successful businessman Jack Wright dies by suicide, his family are rocked to the core. And things get even more horrible when his third wife Sally (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and two sons Gray (John Simm) and John (Daniel Rigby) discover they’ve been left out of his will.

So did Jack really kill himself? DCI Morgan (Harry Lloyd) and DC Jones (Liz Kingsman) think otherwise, and they turn their investigation to the incredibly complicated Wright family dynamics. As family members fight for a piece of the inheritance, age old secrets and resentments bubble to the surface.

UKTV boss Hilary Rosen promised the series was “an absolute page turner that’s told in a highly original way”.

Who will star in the cast of I, Jack Wright on Alibi?

Nigerian-British actress Nikki Amuka-Bird will star as Sally Wright, Jack Wright’s third wife and widow.

Nikki, 47, most recently appeared in Amazon Prime spy thriller Citadel (2023). She’s also known for roles in BBC One drama Hard Sun (2018), and as DCI Erin Gray in seasons 2 and 3 of Luther (2011-2013).

I, Jack Wright on Alibi also stars John Simm and Gemma Jones as two further members of the Wright clan: Gray and Rose.

English actor John Simm, 53, most recently appeared in ITV crime drama Grace (2021-2023) as the titular detective. He is also well known for playing Sam Tyler in Life on Mars (2006-2007) and megavillain the Master in Doctor Who (2007-2017).

Meanwhile BAFTA-winning English actress Gemma Jones, 81, plays Rose Wright. Film fans will recognise her as Mrs Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility (1995), and for playing Bridget’s mum in the Bridget Jones films (2001–2016). Her TV gigs include 2019’s Gentleman Jack and 2015’s Marvellous.

Walford alumni Rakhee Thakrar also plays a role in I, Jack Wright (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Who else stars in I, Jack Wright?

Trevor Eve will portray the man himself – Mr Jack Wright. Award winning-actor Trevor, 72, is best known for playing DS Peter Boyd in BBC drama Waking the Dead (2000-2011). He also played a pivotal role in the first season of another Chris Lang drama, Unforgotten (2015). More recently, Trevor appeared as the ancient and respected vampire Gerbert d’Aurillac in Sky fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022).

Daniel Rigby will portray another of Jack’s disinherited sons, John. Actor-comedian Daniel received a BAFTA for his performance in 2011 film Eric and Ernie, in which he portrayed legendary comedian Eric Morecambe. More recently, the 41-year-old starred in The Witchfinder (2022) and Landscapers (2021).

And Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis (yes, from that family), will portray Emily Wright. Ruby, 25, also appeared in the Netflix film The Letter for the King in 2020.

EastEnders star Rakhee Thakrar will portray Laura Johnston. After a stint on Albert Square as the recast Shabnam Masood (2014-2016), Rakhee starred as the kind teacher Miss Sands in Sex Education (2019-2023). Harry Lloyd – aka Game of Thrones’ Viserys Targaryen – stars as DCI Morgan, while Hijack’s Liz Kingsman stars as DC Jones.

Zoë Tapper and Grace co-star John Simm are reunited in the series, as she portrays Georgia Wright. Zoë’s other big roles include 2017’s Safe House and Liar.

Veteran actor James Fleet will play Bobby. James is well known for roles including Tom in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Hugo in The Vicar of Dibley (1994-2000). Bridgerton fans might also recognise him for his role as King George III.

Sabrina Bartlett, who played Mariette Larkin in The Larkins, will play Bella, while Percelle Ascott (Domino Day) is Reuben.

Who is writer Chris Lang?

I, Jack Wright creator Chris Lang is an award-winning British TV writer.

He started his writing career on long-running police drama The Bill (1993-1997). He’s also written for several big name shows including Casualty (1996), Hustle (2011-2012), and Dark Heart (2018).

Chris hit the big time in his own right when he created British crime drama Unforgotten in 2015. The BAFTA-winning series explores the lives of London detectives who solve cold cases.

He also wrote the hit fact-based drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, which aired in 2022.

Speaking about I, Jack Wright, Chris said: “Wills are extraordinary documents. The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning, unable to.

“They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true. They are the most potent echo of the ended life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception – so buckle up, it’s going to be quite a ride!”

The Vicar of Dibley star James Fleet will lend his talents to I, Jack Wright (Credit: ACE/INFphoto.com)

When will it air? How many episodes is it?

I, Jack Wright is six episodes long and will air in 2025.

Viewers will be able to watch it on UKTV’s dedicated crime channel Alibi.

