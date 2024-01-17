After the Flood star Lorraine Ashbourne has a very famous Hollywood actor husband

After The Flood actress Lorraine Ashbourne has a mega-famous husband you’ve almost definitely seen before in a Hollywood blockbuster.

The couple met over three decades ago and have three children together.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lorraine’s A-lister husband and personal life – as well as her prolific TV career.

Sophie Rundle plays the daughter of Lorraine Ashbourne’s character in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lorraine Ashbourne and how old is she?

Lorraine Ashbourne is a Mancunian actress currently starring in ITV1‘s After the Flood.

She’s had a long acting career, with her first TV credit being all the way back in 1988!

As well as TV, she also has impressive film and theatre credits to her name.

Lorraine Ashbourne was born on January 7 1961. At the time of publishing this article, she is 63 years old.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

TV shows Lorraine Ashbourne has starred in besides After the Flood

Lorraine’s got a CV loaded with British TV and film goodies.

She started her TV career with a 1988 episode of long-running ITV firefighter drama London’s Burning.

Her career blossomed as she took roles in Boon (1989), Rich Tea and Sympathy (1991), In Suspicious Circumstances (1994) and Pie in the Sky (1995).

During this time, she also had multiple roles in long-running hits Casualty and The Bill (1987-1996).

From 1998, she played the main role of Geraldine Powell in hit BBC drama Playing the Field. The series ran until 2002, telling the story of a Yorkshire-based women’s football team.

She starred as Eileen in Thin Ice in 2006 as well as Mrs Fairfax in Jane Eyre.

Next she had some big roles in star-studded dramas. She played Beth Sweeney in family drama True Dare Kiss in 2006. That same year, she portrayed Cath Hanley in Jimmy McGovern‘s The Street’s second season.

Roles in Murderland (2009), Public Enemies (2012), and The Interceptor (2015) followed.

Lorraine next portrayed prostitute Lace Polly in ITV period drama Jericho (2016). She then starred in season two of Unforgotten (2017), playing Oxford detective DI Tessa Nixon.

After Unforgotten, there were small roles in big name shows like Grantchester (2017), Maigret (2017) and Midsomer Murders (2018).

In 2019 she portrayed Angela in Katherine Kelly drama Cheat. She also portrayed celebrated Labour politician Barbara Castle in season three of The Crown.

Most recently, you’ll recognise Lorraine for her role as Mrs. Varley in Netflix hit series Bridgerton (2020-2022). The 2020s have been great for Lorraine, with big roles in Sherwood (2022) and I Hate Suzie (2020-2022) also under her belt.

Lorraine Ashbourne met husband Andy Serkis over 30 years ago (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Who is Lorraine Ashbourne married to?

As teased, Lorraine Ashbourne has a very famous husband – she married Hollywood actor Andy Serkis in 2002.

The pair first in 1990, when they starred in the Manchester Royal Exchange’s production of She Stoops to Conquer.

Andy Serkis is a prolific Hollywood actor who you have probably seen in something before – though you might not have realised it!

Andy is best known for his motion-capture Hollywood acting roles. Motion capture is a technology that captures an actor’s physical performance and transposes it to a computer-animated character.

The first big role Andy played with this technology was that of Gollum in the 17-time Academy Award winner The Lord of The Rings trilogy (2001-2003). The role was huge for Serkis, who won multiple awards for the performance.

After Gollum, Andy went on to star in other big motion capture roles. These include King Kong in the 2006 film, Caesar in Planet of the Apes (2011-2017) and Supreme Leader Snoke in the recent Star Wars films (2015-2017).

His work in huge Hollywood franchises doesn’t stop there. Andy portrays supervillain Klaw in the MCU films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018). He also reprised the role of Gollum in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) as well as appearing in The Batman (2022).

Like his wife, Andy does British TV as well. Most notably, he received a BAFTA film nomination for his work in Ian Drury biopic Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010). He also received nods from the Golden Globes and BAFTA for playing serial killer Ian Brady in Longford (2006).

Most recently, he appeared in Andor (2022) and Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023).

Lorraine Ashbourne and husband Andy Serkis have three children together (Credit: John Nacion/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images)

Does Lorraine Ashbourne have children?

Lorraine Ashbourne and her husband Andy have three children. Ruby was born in 1998, Sonny in 2000 and Louis in 2004.

With the acting chops of their parents combined, it’ll come as no surprise that all three kids are actors.

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, 25, appeared in 2020 Netflix fantasy adventure The Letter for the King. She was also in 2021’s The Serpent and 2022’s Becoming Elizabeth. Her film roles include Christine in AppleTV+‘s The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022).

Sonny Ashbourne Serkis, 23 or 24, has had roles on Young Wallander (2020), The Witcher (2019-2021) and Casualty (2022). He is also set to appear in the upcoming AppleTV+ series Masters of the Air.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis, 19, starred in the lead role in 2019 film The Kid Who Would Be King. His TV roles include The Queen’s Gambit (2020) and No Return (2022). The teenager even has his own profile here on EntertainmentDaily!

What is Lorraine Ashbourne’s net worth?

With both Lorraine Ashbourne’s impressive resume and husband Andy’s Hollywood gigs, the Ashbourne-Serkis family aren’t doing badly.

According to MarriedBiography, Lorraine Ashbourne has a net worth of about £11 million. The same source also suggests Andy’s is at the $14 million mark. Not bad!

Lorraine Ashbourne’s character in After the Flood

Lorraine portrays Molly Marshall in the ITV drama, the hard-working mother of Sophie Rundle‘s PC Joanna Marshall. She’s a force to be reckoned with, completely unwilling to accept the council’s lack of response to a devastating natural disaster.

After the Flood airs on ITV1 on Wednesdays at 9pm. It is also available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

