After the Flood on ITV1: Gentleman Jack actress Sophie Rundle stars opposite her real life husband

After the Flood is the latest high-profile drama from ITV which may be a little too close to home for some right now during this brutal winter – but the cast won’t disappoint.

The six-part mystery drama sees Gentleman Jack actress Sophie Rundle lead the cast, alongside other big names from the world of TV and film.

The series follows the residents and police force of a Yorkshire town, who are affected by a devastating flood. When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park, police assume he became trapped as the waters rose.

However, as the investigation unfolds, PC Joanna Marshall becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him. How did he get in the lift and why does no one know who he is?

Actress Sophie Rundle as PC Joanna Marshall in the cast of After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

After the Flood cast on ITV: Sophie Rundle stars as PC Joanna Marshall

Actress Sophie Rundle, 35, leads the cast of After the Flood on ITV. She plays pregnant PC Joanna Marshall, who must deal with the consequences of a flood that devastates a Yorkshire town.

Of course, Bucks-born Sophie is well known to TV viewers. After all, she’s starred in some of the biggest hits of recent years, including Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley, and Gentleman Jack.

Sophie played Ada Thorne, née Shelby, in all six series of drama Peaky Blinders. She starred alongside Cillian Murphy, who played her character’s brother, the crime boss Tommy Shelby.

Gentleman Jack fans will know Sophie as Ann Walker, the love interest (and later wife) of protagonist Anne Lister. She also played Vicky Budd in Jed Mercurio political thriller Bodyguard in 2018.

Then there was her significant role in Jamestown, Sky’s answer to a British Western, which told the story of settlers in the New World. The show ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. She played Alice Sharrow, and met her husband to be Matt Stokoe during filming (see below).

Her role in Happy Valley was short-lived but pivotal. She played Kirsten McAskill, who was murdered by Tommy Lee Royce when he repeatedly drove over her. The death crushed viewers and Sarah Lancashire’s character Catherine Cawood alike.

Sophie has also guest-starred in Call the Midwife, Episodes, Shetland, Merlin, Not Safe for Work, Brief Encounters, and The Bletchley Circle.

More recently, you might have seen Sophie in 2020 surrogacy drama The Nest, or as the titular role in political thriller The Diplomat. She also starred in the 2020 George Clooney film The Midnight Sky. Other film roles include Great Expectations, Elizabeth is Missing, The Face of an Angel, and Rose.

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

Nicholas Gleaves plays Sergeant Phil Mackie

Bolton-born actor Nicholas Gleaves, 55, stars as Jo’s boss and surrogate father figure, Sergent Phil Mackie. Also known as Nick, he’s been on our screens since 1992 when he first appeared as Carl in Boon.

Since then, he’s popped up in a multitude of TV series including Casualty, The Bill, Faith, and Soldier, Soldier. In 1997, he won the significant role of PC Rudy Whiteside in Wokenwell. Of course, he then landed the role of Rick Powell in the popular series Playing the Field, which ran from 1998 to 2002 – and also starred his now wife Lesley Sharp!

He went on to play Eddie in Being April, Duncan in The Queen’s Nose, and Ray Fairburn in Conviction. Other significant roles include DS Gary Tate in City Lights, Tom Bedford in The Chase, Oliver in Murderland, James Whitaker in Survivors, and Richard Whitman in Waterloo Road.

Between 2011 and 2012, Nicholas portrayed DS Andy Roper in Scott and Bailey, again alongside his real life wife! After minor roles in Cold Feet, Death in Paradise, The Split, and Midsomer Murders, the actor took on the role of Roger Penhaligon in Bodyguard.

Of course, Coronation Street fans will know Nicholas Gleaves as Duncan Radfield in the ITV soap, a role he played from 2018 to 2019.

More recently, Nicholas Gleaves has played Guterman in the film Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Bob Stratton in Silent Witness. He’s also played the Headmaster in The Demon Headmaster, William Wyatt in The Rising, and John Birt in The Crown.

Philip Glenister and Lorraine Ashbourne star in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

After the Flood cast on ITV: Philip Glenister portrays Jack Radcliffe

Well known actor Philip Glenister, 60, portrays property developer Jack Radcliffe in the cast of After the Flood on ITV1. TV viewers will know him from a career crammed with decades worth of great roles.

Philip is probably best known for his role as DCI Gene Hunt in BBC One’s Life on Mars, a role he played from 2006 to 2007. He also appeared in its sequel Ashes to Ashes from 2008 to 2010. The first series told the story of Sam Tyler (John Simm), a man who accidentally time travels to 1973 to discover he still has the same job, in the same place, now with chauvinistic boss.

The characters returned again in Ashes to Ashes, alongside Keeley Hawes as Alex Drake. Philip later reunited with John Simm for 2011 psychological thriller Mad Dogs, and 2014 mini-series Prey, which received a BAFTA nomination.

Philip has also starred in David Walliams‘ sitcom Big School in 2013, supernatural horror Outcast, and Belgravia. The 19th century-set historical drama by Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes will soon return for a second series.

Most recently, Philip played DCI Paul Bethell in the Welsh drama Steeltown Murders. His film work includes 2003’s Calendar Girls, Bel Ami in 2012, and Kingdom of Heaven in 2005.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Jo’s mum Molly Marshall in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

Actress Lorraine Ashbourne is Molly Marshall

Acclaimed actress Lorraine Ashbourne, 63, portrays Jo’s worrying mother Molly in the cast of After the Flood. She’s well known to TV fans from her acting career which spans more than three decades.

We loved her as Mrs Varley in Bridgerton on Netflix. She has also starred as Barbara Castle in The Crown, DI Tessa Nixon in Unforgotten, and Lace Polly in Jericho.

Lorraine’s many other roles include Playing the Field, Clocking Off, The Syndicate, Cheat, Jericho, and Vera. In She played DI Rachel Klein in the Coup de Grace episodes in 2014.

More recently, she played Daphne Sparrow in the brilliant Sherwood, a role she’ll soon reprise in series 2. She’s also played Karen in I Hate Suzie, and Joan in comedy Alma’s Not Normal, and Michelle Lafferty in Silent Witness two-hander My Sister’s Keeper.

Her fans will know her husband and son are famous too! She’s married to Andy Serkis, and their son Louis Ashbourne Serkis starred in 2022 Sheridan Smith drama No Return.

Faye McKeever as Kelly in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

After the Flood cast on ITV: Faye McKeever stars as Kelly

Faye McKeever, 38, appears as Kelly in the cast of After the Flood on ITV. She recently portrayed Tanya Helsby in the cast of BBC One’s hard-hitting prison drama Time.

She’s perhaps best known for playing Linda in the comedy Trollied, but she’s no stranger to a gritty drama. In 2017, she played Petra Jamieson in the Shannon Matthews-inspired BBC drama The Moorside in 2017. Then three years later, she made an appearance in ITV’s harrowing series Des in 2020.

More recently, she portrayed Alison in BBC’s The Reckoning – which was about disgraced paedophile Jimmy Saville. She also played Jodie Sweeney in The Responder, Deborah Peach in A Confession, and Claire Olssen in Little Boy Blue.

Away from TV screens, she was also in a relationship with X Factor champ and Corrie hunk Shayne Ward. The pair struck up a romance in 2003, and got engaged in 2012. However two years later the pair called it quits.

Real life husband and wife duo Sophie Rundle and Matt Stokoe as Jo and Pat in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

Matt Stokoe plays Jo’s husband Pat Holman

Actor Matt Stokoe portrays Jo’s husband Pat Holman in the cast of After the Flood on ITV1. And it won’t be much of a stretch, as the couple are together in real life!

Matt’s breakout role was as Alex in the Channel 4 series Misfits. His special power enabled him to remove the powers of others. He went on to portray teacher Gerard Eyre in The Village, and Captain Marcheaux in series three of The Musketeers.

In 2018, he starred as Luke in Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard, opposite his future wife. He and Sophie also appeared together in the Sky One series Jamestown, and the film Rose, which was written by Matt.

In 2020, Matt played Gawain in the Netflix original series Cursed. More recently, he played the controversial role of Raoul Moat in the series The Hunt for Raoul Moat, and suspect Mark B. Warden in Grace.

Jacqueline Boatswain stars as Sarah Mackie (Credit: ITV1)

After the Flood cast on ITV: Jacqueline Boatswain plays Sarah Mackie

Actress Jacqueline Boatswain portrays local politician Sarah Mackie in the cast of After the Flood on ITV1.

She’s well respected for her work across theatre, TV and film. On TV, viewers might recognise her for playing Mima Blodwen in Carnival Row, Victoria in Wolfblood, and Patreesha St Rose in Shameless.

Grange Hill fans will know her for playing headmistress Mrs Bassinger in the long-running BBC school drama from 2003 to 2006. In 2015, Jacqueline Boatswain joined the cast of C4 soap Hollyoaks as regular cast member Simone Loveday, a role she left in 2019.

Most recently, she popped up in an episode of The Good Ship Murder, and played Elaine Simms in The Diplomat opposite After the Flood co-star Sophie Rundle!

Jonas Armstrong portrays Lee Ellison

Actor Jonas Armstrong plays the seemingly heroic local man Lee Ellison in After the Flood, but all is not as it seems…

Jonas is probably most famous for playing Robin Hood in the BBC series of the same name between 2006 and 2009. He also played Anthony Millington in Teachers, Steve in Prisoners Wives, Ben in Hit & Miss, and Joe in Line of Duty.

Most recently, he portrayed Jason in The Drowning, and Sean Meredith in The Bay – a father whose child goes missing. He’s also played grieving dad Gareth in Hollington Drive, Saul Morris in Strike, and Finn Coleman in Ghost Seekers.

In 2022, he took on the role of paedophile Barry Bennell in the moving drama Floodlights. In 2023, the 43-year-old portrayed Arthur Lake in the madcap comedy drama Boat Story.

Who else stars in the cast of After the Flood on ITV1?

Elsewhere, actress Tripti Tripuraneni portrays Deepa Das. She’s a relative newcomer to our screens. In fact, her role in After the Flood is her fourth TV appearence. She previously played Carol in one episode of Temple in 2019, Leena Minhas in Casualty the same year, and Helaena’s Nurse in House of the Dragon in 2022.

George Bukhari plays Keith. He’s perhaps best known for portraying Jason in Ordinary Lies, or Terry in The A Word. Coronation Street fans might recognise him as Sammy Farr, a role he played on and off between 2019 and 2022. More recently, he starred as DC Darren Lakhan in Ridley.

Anita Adam Gabay stars as Tasha. She’s been on our screens ever since 2021 when she played Lucy in the short film Part of Me. She went on to portray Julia in Baptiste, Queen Margaret of Anjou in Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors, and Anna Tatar in We Were the Lucky Ones.

Last but not least, actor Daniel Betts is DCI Roy. Jobbing actor Daniel recently played Greg in Emmerdale. He’s also starred opposite Sophie Rundle before, when he played Hinscliffe in Gentleman Jack. The actor has also appeared in Chloe, Angela Black, Atlantic Crossing, Sex Education, and A Confession.

After the Flood premieres on ITV1 on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9pm. It will available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

