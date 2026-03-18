Tyson Fury’s dad John declares ’she shouldn’t even have a boyfriend’ as shock outburst over 16-year-old Venezuela’s engagement revealed

At Home with the Furys season two is finally on the way – and Netflix has now confirmed when fans can expect it to land.

After the chaos of the first series back in 2023, it looks like the Fury family are returning with even more drama, big moments and emotional storylines.

There is more Fury chaos coming (Credit: Netflix)

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When is At Home With The Furys season 2 out?

Good news – you won’t be waiting long.

Netflix has confirmed the second series will drop in April 2026, with recent updates pointing to a mid-April release window.

That means fans are just weeks away from seeing the Fury family back on screen.

Like season one, it’s expected all episodes will land at once – perfect for a binge-watch.

John Fury wasn’t happy about the engagement (Credit: Netflix)

Reactions to Venezuela’s engagement revealed

The show follows the Furys throughout their day-to-day lives.

There is a huge focus on Tyson and Paris’ daughter Venezuela’s sixteenth birthday, and her shock engagement.

The engagement caused quite a stir because of her young age. And it seems it even was a huge topic for debate within the family.

In the trailer, Tyson’s dad, John can be heard saying: “Not on my watch. A 15-year-old girl shouldn’t even have a boyfriend, ever.”

Tyson himself then tells his daughter: “Marriage is forever” after she admits “every girl my age wants a husband”.

The official synopsis for the season reads: “At Home With The Furys returns for a second season, following heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as he attempts to give retirement another shot, and embrace life beyond boxing in Morecambe Bay.

“Surrounded by wife, Paris Fury, their seven children and his ever-opinionated dad John Fury, Tyson channels the competitive drive that made him a world champion into new ventures.”

However, the series will also see a focus on Paris as she tries to explore new opportunities for herself, as she plans huge family events.

“As Paris explores new business opportunities, she is also juggling life at the heart of the Fury household. She is planning two major milestones: a spectacular sweet sixteenth celebration for their daughter and an elaborate renewal of her wedding vows with Tyson.”

Tommy will appear in season two (Credit: Netflix)

Will Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury be in the series?

Season one featured appearances from Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy is expected to appear again in season two. However, Molly-Mae’s involvement is less clear.

The timeline of filming overlaps with a period when the couple briefly split, which could explain her absence from the trailer. That said, the pair are now back together, so fans will have to wait and see if she features at all.

Read more: Paris Fury hits back as Ben Shephard questions her over 16-year-old daughter Venezuela’s engagement

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