Paris Fury hits back as Ben Shephard questions her over 16-year-old daughter Venezuela’s engagement

Paris Fury had a fiery response for This Morning host Ben Shephard today as they discussed her 16-year-old daughter’s recently announced engagement

The star, who recently renewed her vows with husband Tyson Fury, was there to promote season 2 of At Home With The Furys, but it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to daughter Venezuela.

Paris Fury defends daughter’s engagement

“She’s just got engaged and she’s enjoying the moment,” Paris said. “She’s not in a rush to get married. As it stands, she’s just enjoying where she’s at.”

Following backlash that she’s too young to get engaged, Ben Shephard asked: “She seems very in love, but she’s very young though as well, Paris. Do you and Tyson worry about the fact that she’s only 16 and has got her whole life ahead of her?”

Paris shot back, saying: “Not at all. Venezuela is so mature for her years. Venezuela has done so much in such a short time just because of who she is and the fact that she’s got six younger brothers and sisters that she has helped bring up, I can’t deny it.”

She then went on to explain that she has been “doing work” with Venezuela. “Venezuela has been doing different shoots, interviews, working on social media,” she explained.

“I’ve given her all options in life and she’s chosen this path. And I can’t deny it because I was 17 when I got engaged. She’s obviously following in my footsteps so how can I judge her in any way? I know she’s young but she’s found the person she loves and if she’s happy I will completely support her.”

The engagement received backlash

Venezuela got engaged to boxer Noah Price during her 16th birthday celebrations. In a social media video, he could be seen getting down on one knee on the dancefloor while an instrumental version of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things played.

On account of her age, the engagement has faced significant backlash. In the comments of an Instagram post about the engagement, many made their feelings clear. “Girl live your life, see the world,” one said. “You’re way too young to get married. You have your whole life ahead of you before you get married and have kids.”

Noah’s age isn’t clear – some reports suggest he’s 16, while overs claim he’s 23.

Paris’ daytime TV appearance came after she gave an interview defending her daughter’s engagement.

“We’re all really happy for her and Noah—they’re a great match and genuinely excited about this next chapter in her life,” she said. “Yes, she’s young, but as we all know, that’s in line with our traditions and values. I was engaged to Tyson at 17, so we’re not far off in age.”

Viewers weren’t impressed

Following Paris’ appearance on This Morning, viewers shared their opinions on X.

One wrote: “I couldn’t be engaged at 16, that’s just insane.”

Another added sarcastically: “Just turned 16 and engaged to a tarmac layer. Congratulations.”

