Traitors star Rachel ‘almost has heart attack’ as she receives surprise support from This Morning star amid trolling

Traitors star Rachel Duffy has been forced to hit back at online trolls and remind them it is “just a game”.

Rachel, 42, has spoken out after some fans turned on her, admitting the reaction has left her feeling “stressed”.

The mum-of-three is currently one of just two Traitors left in the game after Fiona Hughes was banished last week.

Traitors star Rachel Duffy has spoken out after falling victim to keyboard warriors (Credit: BBC)

But with the pair secretly deciding who will be murdered next, some viewers have taken the show’s dramatic premise a little too seriously.

The Traitors’ Rachel speaks out after trolling

Rachel addressed the backlash in an Instagram video, filmed as she watches the series unfold months after it was recorded last summer. She joked that the experience has already given her “grey hairs”.

She said: “So I have more grey hairs in the last two weeks than I’ve had in the whole of the last 12 months.

“It just goes to show you that it’s been crazy, it’s been fun, it’s been stressful. But I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s been in touch.

“I signed up to this to have a little bit of fun and that’s exactly what it should be. I’m getting lots of support from far and near.”

Rachel then offered a firm reminder to critics, adding: “A little reminder to anybody who might have forgotten that this is a game.

“This is a game where 22 people, very different and wonderful people, signed up to be lied to and to be deceived.

“As my mum would say, ‘If you have nothing nice to say then…’”

Her message quickly gained traction and was shared by former Traitors contestant Diane Carson. Diane, who appeared in series two in 2024, famously revealed during the show that fellow player Ross was her son.

Reposting Rachel’s video, Diane urged viewers to “be kind”.

She wrote: “A timely reminder and wise words. It’s just a game. BE KIND.”

Diane added: “Also, woe betide anyone who takes on an Irish woman, eh @Rachel.dufffy. G’wan ye good woman.”

Rachel is a Traitor on the BBC show alongside Stephen Libby (Credit: BBC)

Alison Hammond backs Rachel

Rachel has also been buoyed by a wave of support from fans, many of whom rushed to her defence in the comments.

One supporter told her: “You’re killing it. Whingers are going to whinge. It’s a game and you’re playing a blinder.”

Another wrote: “You’re a great girl Rachel, your family and friends know you’re a superstar and that’s all that matters.”

A third added: “Oh absolutely agree. I want to shout at the haters but then remember it’s a game. Just block block block.”

But Rachel is most shocked by a message she received from This Morning presenter, Alison Hammond.

Alison has commented Rachel’s video with a fire emoji, adding: “Wow you are good.”

The shocked Traitor replied: “Holy crap Alison you nearly gave me a heart attack commenting on my video thank you!”

It is fair to say the message of support will have lifted her spirits as the pressure mounts in the castle!

The Traitors continues tomorrow (Wednesday January 14) at 8pm on BBC One.

Read more: The Traitors’ Jessie shocks fans as she breaks silence after Matty calls for her murder in the show

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 14, 2026.