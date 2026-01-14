Traitors star Rachel Duffy fails to deny if she is related to co-star Matty Hyndman

Traitors favourite Rachel Duffy is keeping fans guessing as rumours swirl that fellow contestant Matty Hyndman could be her brother in real life.

Rachel is currently one of the two Traitors on the BBC hit, and viewers are convinced there is more linking her to Matty than clever gameplay.

Throughout the series, fans have been busy dissecting every interaction, convinced several players share secret connections away from the castle.

Rachel Duffy has fuelled rumours she is related to fellow Traitor Matty Hyndman (Credit: BBC)

Many now believe Rachel and Matty could be siblings.

The Traitors: Are Rachel and Matty related?

Speculation has been bubbling away online, with one Reddit user writing: “I think Matthew and Rachel could be brother and sister, but that is based almost entirely on them both coming from Northern Ireland!”

Another fan posted on X: “Is Matthew Rachel’s brother? Both Irish… I think they’re in it together.”

A third viewer agreed: “Yes that’s exactly what I’m thinking.”

Early in the series, Judy dropped a bombshell by revealing Roxy is her daughter.

That twist went nowhere after Judy became the first Faithful banished at the Round Table.

Ellie also revealed Ross, who has since been banished, is her boyfriend.

Those moments have convinced fans there may be even more hidden ties inside Ardross Castle, especially after a family tree appeared on the wall.

Rachel has now responded to the talk about her and Matty, and she has not shut it down.

The mum of three, who works in communications, shared an Instagram post saying: “The Northern Irish link: Dating rumours are flying, but Rachel is married with three kids!

“Could she be a secret sibling? Lying about your hometown is a classic move.”

Rachel replied in the comments: “Rumour mill on fire,” adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

Make of that what you will.

Matty has asked to be a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Matty’s demand to The Traitors

Fans are eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode after last week ended on a huge cliffhanger.

Unsurprisingly, the tension centres on Matty, Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen Libby.

In the previous episode, Matty earned the chance to speak directly to the Traitors. He failed to name them, but he knew what he wanted.

Matty asked to strike a deal. He wants Faithful Jessie Stride murdered next, before being recruited as a Traitor himself.

The episode closed with Rachel sharing the handwritten response from herself and Stephen.

Viewers will finally discover whether they accept his proposal in tonight’s episode, airing Wednesday January 14, 2026.

And for those asking, it starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Cloaks ready.

