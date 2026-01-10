The Traitors fans have been left in stitches over some awkward scenes involving Jessie and Ellie.

Jessie has been very vocal about her desire to avenge Ross – not knowing that he is in fact Ellie’s secret boyfriend!

Jessie avenged Ross (Credit: BBC)

Ellie and Jessie’s mission to avenge Ross on The Traitors

This series was a rough ride for Ross.

The 37-year-old’s game plan went out the window within minutes of arriving at the castle, as he was reunited with familiar face, Netty, a friend he hadn’t seen in over a decade.

Suspicion was cast on him immediately, and the heat increased when Netty was murdered.

Despite protesting his innocence, the Faithful weren’t convinced. During a chat with his fellow players, Ben, who had been vocal in his suspicions of Ross, told them that if he were murdered, to look at Ross.

Sure enough, the Traitors – Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen – murdered Ben in a bid to frame Ross. It worked, with Ross being banished not long after.

However, after it emerged that Ross was a Faithful, Jessie, who had been part of the chat with Ben, made it her mission to figure out who had framed Ross.

Ross was framed (Credit: BBC)

Jessie gets revenge

Tratior Stephen came under much heat from Jessie, as he was in the room with them during the chat with Ben. However, secret Traitor Fiona was too.

Last night, Fiona was banished, which seemingly confirmed to Jessie that she’d caught the Traitor who had framed Ross.

“I have a use!” she cheered afterwards.

However, what Jessie doesn’t know is that Ross’ girlfriend, Ellie, is in the castle with her – a fact some viewers find hilarious, especially considering how vocal Jessie has been about wanting to avenge his banishment.

Ellie hasn’t revealed her relationship with Ross (Credit: BBC)

Fans in stitches

Taking to Twitter, fans were in stitches over the bizarre situation.

“Cringes me out how obsessed Jessie is with Ross, and Ellie is sitting there like that’s my boyfriend [laughing emojis],” one fan tweeted.

Another shared a picture of a woman glaring, with the caption: “Ellie hearing Jessie still harping on about Ross days after he left.”

Ellie watching Jessie speak about Ross #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/yzSVvJ613w — old maiden type of hun (@Garcon_Marc) January 9, 2026

“Jessie going harder for her revenge for Ross than his bloody gf Ellie!!” a third wrote.

“The way Jessie has been defending Ross, you’d think she was his girlfriend and not Ellie,” another added.

“I need Jessie to know Ross is Ellie’s boyfriend so bad,” a fifth said.

Will Ellie ever reveal her secret connection to Ross? Or will Jessie be murdered before she can?

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, January 14 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

