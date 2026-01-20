Traitors star Reece Ward declares ‘we had enough’ as he reveals his one huge complaint about the show

The Traitors 2026 contestant Reece has opened up about what filming the hit BBC show was really like. And it turns out some parts were tougher than viewers might have realised.

With the final of The Traitors fast approaching, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see how it all ends. Will the Faithfuls finally clock the mistakes they’ve been overlooking? Or will Rachel and Stephen manage to outplay everyone and make it to the end?

For some players, though, the game came to an end much earlier. And looking back, Reece has admitted that one aspect of the experience was particularly difficult to cope with.

Reece opens up about the hardest part of The Traitors

Throughout his time on the show, many viewers were worried about Reece. He often appeared emotional, with some fans even saying they wanted him to leave the game for the sake of his wellbeing.

So when he was eventually murdered by the Traitors, heartbreakingly early, fans were left devastated for him.

Now, speaking to Heat Magazine, Reece has reflected on his experience and revealed what he struggled with the most. The length of the rountables.

He explained: “They’re such long days and it gets to a point where we have had enough. You wrap up when you wrap up, and you have no idea what the time is.

“Yes, it’s a game, but it becomes your life. You’re with these people for hours and hours, it swallows you up and it’s stressful.”

Reece also revealed that even once filming stopped for the day and he returned to his private lodgings – as contestants don’t actually sleep in the castle – the pressure didn’t ease.

He said he found himself constantly replaying conversations in his head, adding: “Your mind is going 100mph. There is no switch-off. And that was as a Faithful!”

Fans remain obsessed as the end nears

As the competition intensifies, viewers were thrown another curveball in the most recent episode when host Claudia Winkleman revealed a major twist.

The Traitors can now award a ceremonial dagger, giving its recipient two votes at the next roundtable – a power strong enough to shift the balance of the game.

The announcement stunned everyone, including Traitors Rachel and Stephen, who must now decide who they trust enough to help keep them in the game.

They could, of course, choose one another and guarantee some safety. But with the Faithfuls already missing several key warning signs, the question is whether this move would draw attention to them.

Thankfully, fans won’t have long to wait to see how it plays out, as The Traitors returns to BBC One tomorrow night (Wednesday 21 January).

