Concerns for ‘vulnerable’ Reece as Traitors viewers worried his time is up

The Traitors viewers have been flocking to social media to share growing concerns for Faithful Reece, as his difficult run in the game continues to take an emotional toll.

It’s been a bruising few days for Reece, who has found himself firmly under suspicion. While some of his decisions haven’t helped his case, many fans are now less focused on gameplay and more worried about how he’s coping under the pressure.

Thursday’s episode was hailed by many as the “best ever” and the one that saw viewers dramatically turn on Fiona. It also featured some emotional scenes for Reece.

Reece was comforted by other players (Credit: BBC)

Reece got emotional at the roundtable

Once again, Reece found himself accused of being a Traitor. In the previous challenge, Reece handed over some of his stones to other contestants. This was a move that ultimately left him vulnerable to murder. Then, during the following mission, he volunteered himself for murder rather than selecting another player.

Those choices raised eyebrows among the Faithfuls, with some wondering whether Reece was acting with the confidence of someone who knew they’d be saved – a suspicion rooted in the belief that he might be a Traitor.

Viewers, of course, know that isn’t true. The Traitors are Rachel, Fiona and Stephen, which left many at home baffled as to why Reece wasn’t fighting harder to clear his name.

At the roundtable, Reece finally explained his mindset, admitting that he feels no one wants to believe him anymore and that he’s run out of ways to change people’s opinions.

The vote came down to a tie between Reece and Amanda. After a second round of voting, Amanda was banished – a result that saw Reece break down in tears as the weight of the moment hit him.

There has been a lot of suspicion against Reece (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans concerned

The emotional scenes struck a chord with viewers, many of whom said they were heartbroken watching Reece struggle. Some fear his time in the castle may be coming to an end, while others feel stepping away might actually be kinder given how upset he appears.

Reacting online, one viewer wrote: “Reece is breaking my heart. He is so sweet and clearly wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Another agreed: “Being a Reece fan is so hard because it feels like a rollercoaster of emotions every episode. He is such a vulnerable and sweet person. I am rooting hard for him.”

“I love Reece and I hope he wins,” a third shared, while a fourth added: “I really don’t understand all of the suspicion on Reece.”

Not everyone, however, thinks staying in the game is the right thing for him. One viewer summed up the concern bluntly, writing: “No. Reece needs to go. Both for the sake of his own mental health and for the show. I think this might have been the wrong gig for him.”

Whether Reece can turn things around or not, it’s clear that his journey is hitting viewers just as hard as it’s hitting him.

