London-born composer and musician Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna celebrated 21 years of “togetherness” last October.

When working together, Giovanna – on The Chase this weekend (June 14) – and Tom have “creative differences”. And in the past, they’ve led to “snappy” arguments.

The couple met as teens at school, and married back in 2012. But in the early days of their relationship, Tom “dumped” her.

Years of grovelling followed, and eventually they got back together. Haven’t looked back. But that doesn’t mean the road is without its challenges.

Goodbyes are a part of life when both parts of a couple have tours to go on (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Tom Fletcher pleads with wife Giovanna not to ‘go off’ on tour

Even – or especially – after 13 years of marriage, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher struggle with goodbyes.

In a recent interview with Heat magazine, the couple gave a brief insight into how tours can interrupt the regular goings-on of a long-term relationship.

But, while Giovanna struggles with saying goodbye to shows, it’s Tom who struggles the most with missing his spouse, it seems.

“It’s always hard leaving a show. Especially one you love,” Giovanna said.

She recently starred as Rachel Watson in the UK tour of The Girl on the Train. It’s a stage adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name. The tour started in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Tom quipped that he’d “only just got her back home”, and jokingly pleaded: “Can you not send her back off on tour, please.”

Giovanna addresses relationship difficulties when managing busy schedules

During a recent episode of the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, Giovanna responded to a listener’s point about how demanding jobs can interfere with domestic and relationship harmony.

“That’s really hard isn’t it. I can relate, I feel with Tom if we can manage to watch something together and our feet touch, that’s a win,” she said, per the Express.

“I also think being aware that you’re so busy that you’re juggling, that you’re drifting, is really really important,” she added. “Because then you can do something about it. I think not being aware of it is the difficult place to be.”

She and Tom married in 2012, but they met many years before that while both attending Sylvia Young Theatre School.

They share three children: Buzz, Buddy and Max.

In October last year, Giovanna posted on Instagram to celebrate their 21st anniversary. Well, sort of.

“I feel nothing says ‘I love you’ more than realising you’ve both forgotten your anniversary,” she wrote – see above. “Happy 21 years of togetherness, Tom Fletcher.”

This week’s The Chase Celebrity Special, featuring Giovanna Fletcher, airs on Saturday at 6:30pm, on ITV1. It originally aired in 2021.

