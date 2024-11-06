Giovanna Fletcher has revealed that working with husband Tom can be tense at times.

The couple – who are childhood sweethearts – tied the knot back in 2012. Together, they share three sons – Buzz, eight, Buddy, seven, and Max, four.

And, just like every other couple, they bicker – especially when working together, it seems.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have been married for 12 years and, just like all married couples, have their disagreements (Credit: Splash News)

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher: ‘Drastic’ character arc caused ‘creative differences’

Giovanna is a successful author and podcaster, and has teamed up with Tom to work on their Eve of Man book trilogy.

However, speaking to Alex Legouix on Auto Trader’s Show On The Road podcast this week, Giovanna explained that it hasn’t always been plain sailing when the pair put pen to paper together.

I was probably a bit snappy about it.

“It was a really interesting thing figuring out how you write together as two authors who already have their own way of doing things,” she explained diplomatically. “So we had to plan what we were seeing and whose version of events was best to see this part of the story.

“You’ve got to work at it to get it to where you want it to be and what it deserves to be. So yeah, so there was a lot of trust. And there were creative differences at times,” she admitted.

“They were always quite minuscule because we’d done the planning,” Giovanna said, before admitting: “There was one point where I’d done something quite drastic, one of the characters had done something quite brutal and Tom said: ‘It’s too far. You’ve taken it a bit too far.'”

Giovanna revealed the row on a new podcast (Credit: Auto Trader/supplied)

‘I was like, what?!’

Defensive of her storyline, Giovanna admitted: “I was probably a bit snappy about it. I was like: ‘Fine. I’ll rewrite it,’ so I took it out.”

She then added: “Two chapters later, his character’s only gone and done that. So I was like, what?!”

However, in the end it appears neither Giovanna or Tom won the argument over their characters as she quipped: “In the end, the editor took it out anyway.”

Modest about her success as a writer, Giovanna concluded: “I always said to myself, I would never class myself as an author until I’d written three books. And so then I hit three books and I just can’t believe that I’m now on book 13.”

