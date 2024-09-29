The Voice judge Tom Fletcher previously opened up about a difficult time with wife Giovanna.

Giovanni and Tom – who is on The Voice UK today (September 29) are childhood sweethearts and tied the knot in 2012. The pair also share three sons Buzz, Buddy and Max.

However, with both Tom and Giovanna juggling their busy careers, the musician admitted it can be “tough” sometimes.

How Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna spend time together

Tom, famous for his chart-topping band McFly, is back on screens for the new series of The Voice. He has also become a best-selling author, something Giovanna has achieved too.

So, with Tom and Giovanna both booked and busy, it’s no surprise that free time is rare for the couple. And speaking in 2022, Tom shared the system they have when swamped with work, in order to speak to each other.

He revealed: “We both have our own little spaces that we go off to write and then we will just text each other and say ‘Coffee?’ or ‘Lunch?’, and we’ll go out and meet and go to the kitchen and have a chat.”

Tom Fletcher says ‘family takes priority’

Appearing on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky, Tom continued: “So, I will normally make lunch for us both and then we’ll go back to our little dens and write.”

Despite their routine, Tom admitted it can be “tough”. He said: “We work really hard and it is tough juggling all the things that we do, obviously the family takes priority. But we found some strange way of making it work.”

Tom and Giovanna to renew their vows?

Last year, Giovanna revealed she and Tom are planning to renew their vows at some point.

“It’ll be a silly intimate celebration of love. It won’t be anything flash or over the top,” she told The Mirror at the time.

“We can definitely say that we don’t know who we would be without each other in our lives. We know each other inside out and I couldn’t imagine being with someone who I felt like I had to put a full face of make-up on for every day, or behave a certain way for,” she then added.

