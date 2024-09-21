The Voice judge Will.i.am previously shared that he ‘died’ after ‘drowning’ during a terrifying swimming pool accident.

The musician – who is on The Voice tonight (September 21) recounted the ordeal back in 2013, revealing that he had to be resuscitated.

Despite ignoring advice from those around him not to go swimming, he chose to do it and soon found himself in a scary situation.

The rapper opened up about his near-death experience (Credit: ITV)

The Voice judge Will.i.am was in horror pool accident

Speaking on CNBC Meets… Will.i.am in 2013, Will spoke out about the incident – which happened when he was just aged 10.

The rapper explained that his mum told him not to take a dip in the pool – but ignored her.

Will said: “So I’m walking and I start sinking and then I drown. I’m underwater for about three or four minutes.”

The singer then shared how luckily, a friend was nearby who helped out and dragged Will from the pool – but things took a dramatic turn.

Will recalled the ordeal a few years ago (Credit: BBC)

The Voice star Will.i.am ‘lost my life’

“They gave me mouth to mouth and then I’m, like, dead. And then I come back,” Will.i.am added.

Explaining the seriousness of the situation, he explained: “They took me to hospital and I’m in there for about a week or something. I almost lost my life. I did lose my life but when I came to and I was in the hospital… to see the worry on my mom and my uncle’s faces…”

Revealing it was a good life lesson, Will.i.am said: “And just the reminder of, like, don’t do things that you know you shouldn’t be doing. I shouldn’t have been swimming because I never knew how to swim.”

Will.i.am on The Voice

Will is back on screens this weekend for another episode of the new series of The Voice UK.

Joining Will.i.am on the judging panel is Sir Tom Jones and newbie LeAnn Rimes. As well as McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Watch Will.i.am on The Voice UK at 8:30pm on Saturday (September 21) on ITV1.

