Why Tom Jones’ late wife ‘never put him on the spot’ over infidelities

Star of The Voice UK Tom Jones previously revealed his late wife, Lady Melinda Rose Woodward, never questioned his infidelity while they were married.

Tom married his childhood sweetheart, known affectionately as Linda, when he was just 17 years old. The pair had one child, a son Mark, who was born shortly after their wedding. Linda and Tom remained together until 2016 when Linda died from cancer.

Tom had a second son, Jonathan, in 1987 after having an affair with model Katherine Berkery.

Singer Tom has had children with two different women (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Jones cheated on his wife with more than 250 women

The Sex Bomb hitmaker’s affair with Katherine was one of many as the iconic singer admitted he had sex with up to 250 women at the height of his fame.

Despite previously admitting that he had fallen in love with Linda when they were eight years old at school and that she was “the only real thing” in his life, Tom found it hard to remain loyal.

Tom described their marriage as “solid” and confessed that his constant cheating “never backfired on me”.

“I haven’t done anything bad in my life,” he insisted.

As a result, Tom told Jonathan Ross in 2016 that he was “never put on the spot” by Linda.

“Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her,” he explained.

Linda never confronted Tom about his affairs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Her loyalty was cemented in the schoolyard’

Linda remained quiet on the subject until she lost her battle with cancer in 2016.

That said, Tom’s former bandmate from The Squires, Vernon Hopkins, spoke out for her.

“Her loyalty was cemented in the schoolyard, never having the opportunity of experiencing a different relationship,” he told the Express.

“Before tying the knot, her destiny was set for her [and] she obviously loved Tom dearly… but it wasn’t as perfect as it seemed.”

Linda allegedly forgave her husband for his affair with the late Supreme singer Mary Wilson. However, Vernon claimed that the infidelities “took [their] toll”.

“[She] would never leave him,” Vernon continued, stating that marriage vows in the Valleys were adhered to and that Linda would have never divorced Tom.

Read more: Tom Jones issues apology to ‘concerned’ fans as he breaks silence on ‘collapse’ rumour

The Voice is on Saturday September 14 at 8.30pm on ITV1.

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.