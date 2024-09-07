Tom Fletcher on split from Giovanna and how he spent ‘years grovelling’ to try and win her back

Tom Fletcher – who is a judge on The Voice UK tonight (Saturday, September 7) – once split from wife Giovanna.

The couple have been married for 12 years now – but in the early days, their relationship came to a brief end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

The Voice UK judge Tom Fletcher on Giovanna split

Tom and Giovanna have known each other a long, long time.

They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. Since then, they have welcomed three children together.

However, their happy life together almost didn’t happen after Tom got cold feet back in the very early days of their relationship.

Tom and Giovanna first met as teenagers at the Sylvia Young School. It seemed to be love at first sight for Tom, who didn’t wait to ask her out. In fact, he asked her out on the very first day they met.

“She said yes but I dumped her two days later,” he once revealed during an interview with OK! magazine.

Giovanna and Tom met as teens (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tom Fletcher and his cold feet in early days of romance with Giovanna

The McFly singer then continued.

“Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked! We’ve been together for 19 years this year,” he then said.

Earlier this year, Tom and Giovanna celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary.

Tom shared a snap of himself and Giovanna high-fiving on their wedding day.

“You may now high-five the bride. We got hitched 12 years ago today. Happy anniversary honey,” he captioned the sweet post.

Tom and Giovanna have been together for a long time (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tom and Giovanna to renew their vows?

Last year, Giovanna revealed she and Tom are planning to renew their vows at some point.

“It’ll be a silly intimate celebration of love. It won’t be anything flash or over the top,” she told The Mirror at the time.

“We can definitely say that we don’t know who we would be without each other in our lives.

“We know each other inside out and I couldn’t imagine being with someone who I felt like I had to put a full face of make-up on for every day, or behave a certain way for,” she then added.

Read more: Giovanna Fletcher: From stage to ITVBe’s Made in Italy show, books, and I’m A Celebrity win

The Voice airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 8.15pm tonight (Saturday, September 7).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.