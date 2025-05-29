Everything we know about Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club Netflix adaptation as teaser trailer drops

The wait is over for fans of Richard Osman’s beloved Thursday Murder Club books, as Netflix has finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for its star-studded adaptation.

The film, directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), will premiere on Netflix on Thursday August 28 2025, and features an all-star cast led by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as the four retirees-turned-sleuths.

Author Richard Osman couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I can’t believe that this wonderful cast and crew are bringing The Thursday Murder Club so vividly to life,” he said in a statement. “I’m so proud of the books. This trailer has made me even more excited about Chris Columbus’ film.”

The first teaser trailer for the Netflix film was released today (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Thursday Murder Club about?

Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling debut novel, the film follows a group of sharp-witted pensioners living in the idyllic Cooper’s Chase retirement village in Kent.

The club, comprised of Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce, spend their days solving cold cases for fun.

But when a real murder occurs on their doorstep, their hobby turns into a high-stakes investigation.

The official synopsis teases: “A group of pensioners set about solving the murder of a property developer in the luxurious Cooper’s Chase retirement village near the fictitious village of Fairhaven in Kent. They are, of course, the titular Thursday Murder Club. All retired but still passionate about solving cold cases, until a very warm case indeed finally drops into their laps.”

The film has been adapted by screenwriters Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote, with Jennifer Todd and Chris Columbus producing.

Osman himself serves as an executive producer, alongside Jo Burn, Eleanor Columbus and others.

The Netflix adaptation stars Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix releases teaser trailer

Bringing the beloved characters to life is an all-star cast led by Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, and Celia Imrie as Joyce.

The film also features a host of other big names, including David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, and Ingrid Oliver.

Meanwhile, the teaser, which dropped today, offers a glimpse into the world of The Thursday Murder Club.

Set against a backdrop of picturesque English countryside and the bustling Cooper’s Chase, the trailer showcases the quirky, heartwarming and hilarious dynamic between the four amateur detectives.

The film also marks a surprising return for Chris Columbus, whose last film was Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 2. Many fans are hoping the 66-year-old director still has the magic touch.

The Thursday Murder Club premieres on Netflix on August 28.

