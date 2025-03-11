This Morning’s Alison Hammond turned down BBC hit show after making candid weight confession: ‘I don’t want to do it’

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has revealed there is one BBC show she won’t ever do, despite having already been asked.

Throughout her impressive career Alison has appeared on numerous shows on our screens. In 2014 she participated in Strictly Come Dancing. And in 2020 she took part in I’m A Celebrity.

Over recent years the attention on Alison has increased enormously, and she has found herself fronting many different shows. But it looks like there is one she will never be a part of.

Alison turned down Bargain Hunt (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond turned down BBC show

Speaking on the Smart TV podcast, the 50-year-old explained she has no intention on ever appearing on Bargain Hunt.

The conversation came as broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth chose the show as one of his picks for the perfect night in.

When asked if he had ever appeared on the show, Gyles confirmed he had. He said: “I have been on. Because I am such a big fan, they invited me to take part.”

However Alison remained unimpressed about the show, as she addressed Gyles’ pick. She revealed she had been asked to appear on it and actually refused.

She said: “I have been asked to do Bargain Hunt. I don’t want to do it. And I don’t want to watch it.”

Another show Alison isn’t wanting to watch is Billy Bunter, a 1950’s TV show that follows an overweight character. But Alison gave a more candid reason for this.

Alison admitted: “I don’t want to be watching anything about fat kids. I have been a fat kid all my life.”

The TV presenter has opened up about her weight-loss journey (Credit: ITV)

Alison on her weight-loss journey

The TV star previously opened up about her 11-stone weight-loss journey.

She explained at the time: “I was nearly 28 stone I’ll be honest with you and that is morbidly obese. And I used to buy an extra seat on planes because I didn’t want to put anyone in a situation where I was touching them.”

As for how she managed to stay on the path of weight loss, Alison revealed she saw her personal trainer “twice a week”. Along with this she would do workouts in her bedroom and a lot of walking and yoga.

