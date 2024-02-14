Everything Alison Hammond has said about her weight: Tipping the scales at 20 stone; dying ‘sooner; ‘distressing’ gastric band

Alison Hammond has been very open about her struggles with her weight over the years – from tipping the scales at 20 stone to having a gastric band removed.

The This Morning favourite, 49, has recently wowed fans of the show with her appearance as many begged to know her weight loss secrets.

But what has Alison said about her size in the past? Let’s take a look…

Alison Hammond has been open about her weight struggles over the years (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond weight loss

New For the Love of Dogs presenter Alison revealed that at her heaviest she weighed 20 stone. In 2016, Alison told Bella magazine that she felt “embarrassed” by her weight.

She said at the time: “I know how much I weigh, but I’m so embarrassed by it I can’t say…I’m 20-something stone.

“It’s the one thing in my life that I feel like I can’t achieve. When you get really big like me, you don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.”

She added: “I need to do it in small stages. If I just try and live healthily and drink lots of water, the weight loss will come. If I lose one or two stone, it’s not going to be obvious to anybody, but I’ll feel better in myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Death fears

Alison has previously admitted her fears over dying “sooner” because of her weight. She told Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie on their What If? podcast in 2022: “We’re all going to die eventually. I might die a little bit sooner, but I’m going to live my life to the fullest.

“And if I do die sooner, I’m going to have a fantastic life. I’m going to have a wonderful life. I’m 47 now, I don’t know how long I’m going to go on for.”

She added at the time: “I’m going to enjoy my life. I’m going to eat nice food. I’m going to try to eat a little bit healthier, because sometimes my knees do hurt. So I will try my very best.”

Alison has lost a lot of weight in recent years (Credit: Cover Images)

Gastric band

Like a number of celebs, Alison underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2014. However, her body rejected it and she only kept it for two years after struggling to “keep down one bite of food”.

In an extract from her autobiography, You’ve Got To Laugh, Alison said: “I was sick a lot. I couldn’t keep anything down. It was really distressing, I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.

“I kept it for two years, until it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even keep down one bite of food. ‘I can’t take this any more,’ I thought, miserably.”

Alison also discussed her gastric band experience during an episode of This Morning alongside Vanessa Feltz, who also had the surgery.

She said in 2022: “Here’s the thing. Both myself and Vanessa have had gastric surgery in the past. Let me tell you this, it’s not an easy road. A lot of people see it as an easy thing to do. It’s not necessarily easy.”

The star added: “And, as you can see, I still haven’t lost all my weight at all. It’s not easy.”

Alison had to have a gastric band removed (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond’s tears over weight struggle

In recent years, Alison has appeared to lose weight and she looks more glowing than ever. But she’s also been candid about her struggles, breaking down during one episode of This Morning about her weight.

You look amazing Alison, tell me your secret.

In the 2022 episode, she was offering advice to a caller who was also struggling with their weight. Alison tearfully said: “I’ve had obesity all my life and your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.

“What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison on her weight now

The TV gem recently wowed This Morning fans with her appearances for the show. Many begged to know her secrets!

On Tuesday (February 13), Alison looked incredible in a snake print blazer and red blouse. One fan commented underneath the pic: “You look amazing Alison, tell me your secret.”

Another wrote: “You look stunning! Are you going to share your body health tips with us? Asking for a friend that bakes too much.”

Read more: This Morning viewers complain over ‘inappropriate’ segment: ‘Ofcom, prepare for the complaints’

Alison has previously said she lost ‘several stone’ by cutting out sugar from her diet. She decided to make a change following the sad death of her beloved mum. She told The Sun: “I’ve never had health issues until then. It scared me because my mum had diabetes and I want to be there for my son. I decided to do something about it. I go for walks and I cut out sugar. I feel a lot better.”

But last year, Alison did admit she put on a stone thanks to her hosting stint on the Great British Bake Off!

Alison, you’re looking incredible!

Are you inspired by Alison’s weight loss? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.