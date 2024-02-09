This Morning viewers complain over ‘inappropriate’ segment today: ‘Ofcom, prepare for the complaints’

This Morning viewers threatened to contact Ofcom today over a rather raunchy segment, despite hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary giving a warning beforehand.

Near the end of today’s (Friday, February 9) episode, Alison told viewers to make sure their children weren’t watching before she and Dermot began to discuss sex toys. An expert, Alix Fox, appeared on the show to run them through the different sorts on the market (and call the co-hosts “sex toy newbies”). But it left some viewers a little perplexed as to whether or not the discussion was appropriate.

Expert Alix Fox appeared on This Morning to share her sex toy wisdom (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

During the segment, Alison and Dermot also welcomed Lizzie Cundy explaining that the star had tried out some of the toys to review them.

At one point, Lizzie seemed pretty excited over one toy leaving Dermot hilariously squirming. She said: “It started up like a Harley Davidson bike. The neighbours were twitching their curtains going, ‘what is going on?!’ Once it started it just won’t stop.

Ofcom, prepare for the complaints.

“My word, this is the winner. Hits the spot. Unbelievable.”

Dermot was seen looking rather uncomfortable as he let out a big sigh.

Lizzie Cundy had reviewed the sex toys (Credit: ITV)

Sex toy segment on This Morning

One viewer said on X, formerly Twitter: “Am I a prude for thinking that particular segment was a bit much on a daytime show, particularly as I did think it was just done to spark the comments? (Which of course it has done.)”

Another said: “Just sat down to my lunch, and you broadcast this filth! What happened to the 9 o’clock watershed?” before adding “Ofcom” as a hashtag.

Another added: “Nah @thismorning WTAF? It’s midday and you’re doing a segment on sex toys?! @Ofcom There are youngsters watching this!!!!!!”

Someone else wrote: “Seriously @ITV @thismorning @Ofcom Sitting in my daughter’s house watching daytime tv about sex toys? This topic is by choice. I didn’t have a choice today, it was presented in a normal daytime tv show? After 12pm, peeps can do whatever they want. Wrong timing.. regulate please?”

Another tweeted: “Don’t think this is appropriate for daytime television.”

Others pointed out that a lot of children will be off school for half-term today, and thus more likely to be tuning in to daytime TV, while some said that they thought Dermot looked uncomfortable during the segment. One saw the funny side, saying: “Now this is comedy gold! Dermot is dying in this segment, brilliant! Made my Friday.”

Some viewers thought Dermot looked “uncomfortable” during the segment (Credit: ITV)

The segment proved popular with some

However, some viewers welcomed the segment. One said: “Anyone fuming about the sex toy segment on TV, y’all are weird. How are we getting angry over sexual health? Especially when the show gave warnings before the segment?!”

Somebody replied: “I wasn’t entirely happy about it, lots of children off school right now, I mean, do adults really need educating on vibrators and did Alison Hammond really have to say ‘That’s a big one?’ Dermot was embarrassed the entire time.”

Another quipped: “Ofcom, prepare for the complaints.”

It wasn’t the first time This Morning caused controversy today, however. Earlier on in the show, it went off-air for a while. The official X account explained that there were some technical issues but would be back as soon as possible. Fortunately, Alison and Dermot returned a few minutes later and blamed “gremlins” in the system.

