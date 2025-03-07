On This Morning today, Alison Hammond was left “embarrassed” after she attempted to perform singer Lulu’s iconic tune.

The long-running ITV programme returned to screens on Friday (March 7) with Alison and Dermot O’Leary back at the helm.

As well as celebrating International Women’s Day, the pair spoke to singing sensation Lulu.

But things took an awkward turn when Alison and Dermot belted out the legendary intro from Lulu’s song, Shout.

Alison and Dermot were back on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot return to This Morning today

Beloved presenting duo Alison and Dermot chatted to singer Lulu on This Morning today.

At the start of the episode though, it was revealed that Alison and Dermot were going to be doing a ‘well-off,’ referring to Lulu’s iconic intro from the song Shout.

“Lulu is going to judge later,” Dermot said, before Alison added: “Let’s just do it now.”

She went on: “I’ve got a bit of sore throat.”

I don’t want to do it now!

Dermot was up first and belted out the memorable tune – which down well with Alison who was left amazed.

Alison was left cringing (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond ’embarrassed’

“Was that alright?” Dermot asked, to which Alison replied: “That was so good! I don’t want to do it now! Shall we just leave it there?”

As she got ready to show off her vocal chips, she admitted: “Can I do it turned around?”

I’m too embarrassed!

With her face away from the camera, Alison then started to sing the intro – only to stop after a few seconds.

Lulu shared her thoughts later on (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t wanna do anymore’

“Oh, it’s awful!” Alison declared while cringing to herself. She then quipped: “I don’t wanna do anymore, I’m too embarrassed!”

Turning to Dermot she then said: “You won!”

Meanwhile, later on in the show, Lulu delivered her verdict on Alison and Dermot’s “well-off”.

“Now remember I’ve just woken up and it was early in the morning,” Alison told Lulu before the clip of her singing was played.

After watching it Lulu said: “You didn’t finish it, you were on point!” Alison then admitted: “I lost confidence, I didn’t believe in myself.”

As for who she thought did it better, Lulu quipped: “Sod off, it’s International Women’s Day, she’s [Alison] getting it!”

