On This Morning today, Cat Deeley was called out by angry viewers over a blunder she made live on the show.

The beloved ITV programme returned to screens on Thursday (March 6) with Cat and Ben Shephard back at the helm.

And to celebrate World Book Day, This Morning viewers were able to send in snaps of their children’s costumes. But things took an awkward turn when Cat made a gaffe on air.

Cat and Ben were back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley returns to This Morning today

Throughout the This Morning episode, Ben and Cat looked at what children up and down the country dressed up as for World Book Day.

There were the likes of characters from Harry Potter, Bluey and Barbie.

However, Cat suffered a blunder when referring to Aslan, from the 1950 C.S Lewis classic The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

As a photo popped up on the screen, Cat said: “Asian and the white witch from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”

Cat made a blunder (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers call out Cat’s blunder

Cat’s blunder; calling the lion Asian instead of Aslan, was picked up by This Morning viewers – who soon shared their thoughts on X.

ASIAN?! ASIAN, CAT YOU IDIOT!

“Clearly Cat Deeley has never read a book… ‘Asian from the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’? ASIAN? It’s Aslan. Jesus,” proclaimed one angry viewer.

Someone else fumed: “Cat Deeley said Asian it’s Aslan lol.” A third also chimed in and wrote: “Asian? I think you mean Aslan.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth person declared: “ASIAN?! ASIAN, CAT YOU IDIOT! You mean Aslan.”

A fifth then penned: “Asian from the lion, the witch and the wardrobe someone plz tell @catdealey it’s ASLAN.”

Cat on This Morning

Meanwhile earlier this week, Cat got viewers talking after appearing to go braless on This Morning.

The star rocked a Susie Cream Pu Pleated Midi Skirt and a gorgeous Satin Halter Top from Zara. And it’s fair to say her outfit got plenty of attention – with some even claiming that they could see the star’s nipples through her top.

“Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?” one fan tweeted.

“Whoever told Cat going braless is a good idea might get sacked later today,” another said.

“Can someone please tell Cat Deeley to put appropriate clothing on? I don’t want to be sat here tucking into my breakfast having her nipples pointing at me! Wardrobe department needs sacking,” a third fumed.

