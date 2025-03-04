On This Morning today, viewers called out Cat Deeley for her behaviour towards Ben Shephard.

The ITV show returned to screens on Tuesday (March 4) with Cat and Ben back at the helm.

And to celebrate Pancake Day, Ben attempted to break a world record – but it was his co-host’s behaviour that got people talking…

Ben attempted to break a pancake tossing world record (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today – Ben tries to break world record

On This Morning, Ben tried to break a world record for the most amount of pancake flips in a minute.

I think he’s going a bit slow…

Armed with his frying pan and pancake, and with a judicator from the Guinness World Records watching on, Ben got to work.

However, as he kept flipping the pancake, his co-host Cat didn’t hold back as she cheered him on.

“I think he’s going a bit slow,” she said, before counting each flip he did. Ben then fired back: “Shush!” as he tried to break a record.

Cat continued to talk while Ben was in full-on concentration mode. She even struck up a conversation with TV chef Juliet Sear.

“10 seconds still to go!” she said at one point.

Cat was called out for ‘not letting Ben concentrate’ (Credit: ITV)

Did Ben break the record?

Once the 60 seconds was over, Ben was left relieved. He admitted: “I’m not sure my technique is quite up to scratch, Cat.”

The judicator then went away to work out the results – and later on in the show, it was revealed that Ben had failed to break the record as he only managed to do 70 flips.

Grunting after hearing the result, Ben said: “It was too much toss in the pancake.”

Cat slammed by This Morning viewers

But it was Cat’s behaviour during the challenge that got plenty of people talking.

“Why on earth was Cat talking all the way through that?!” fumed one person on X.

Someone else wrote: “Ben should be allowed to do that pancake tossing again because Cat was just yapping yapping away putting everyone off.”

A third chimed in: “OMG Cat shut up and let the man toss!” Another person declared: “Shut up Cat dear lord why is she trying to put him off?”

A fifth also declared: “Cat, he can’t concentrate if you keep speaking.”

