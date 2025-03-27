This Morning praised by viewers as Dr Zoe Williams carries out testicular cancer check on show

On This Morning today, viewers were left praising the show after a man stripped off for a testicular cancer check.

The ITV programme returned to screens on Thursday (April 27) – with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley back at the helm.

During the instalment, the pair chatted to Radio DJ Chris Stark – who recently revealed his testicular cancer diagnosis.

Following their interview, show regular Dr Zoe Williams then demonstrated how to perform a testicular cancer check on a man live on air.

A testicular cancer check was performed on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today – Dr Zoe performs testicular cancer check

On This Morning, brave guest Alex stripped off for a testicular cancer check live on air.

Wearing gloves, Dr Zoe then performed the check as she encouraged male viewers to get comfortable with the process.

“If you’re worried about it, just have a go,” she said.

The doctor went on: “It’s a skill, and the more you practice, the more you get used to it.”

Dr Zoe performed the check (Credit: ITV)

‘Men should check too’

After the check, Zoe turned to host Ben and joked: “Don’t men have their hands in their pants a lot of the time anyway?”

He responded: “You’re right. When you’re sitting around… and women check their breasts regularly, so men should too.”

Fans praised the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise This Morning

This Morning viewers at home were quick to praise the ITV show for raising awareness over the topic.

“Brave bloke getting his bits out on TV. You should definitely check yourself – believe me, the earlier it’s caught, the better,” said one person.

Another viewer wrote: “Wasn’t ready for that. However, it does raise awareness.”

A third penned: “I wasn’t expecting to turn on the TV and immediately be faced with a pair of [bleep]s.”

Someone else wrote: “Thanks for doing a male health issue for once. Took an ITV/Global celebrity to be impacted before you did it though.”

A fifth declared: “To be fair, the segment on testicular cancer and showing how to check was actually really good. Credit where it’s due.”

