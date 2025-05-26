This Morning presenters Paddy McGuinness and Alison Hammond had a whale of a time presenting the show today (May 26).

However, those watching at home weren’t quite so pleased to see the pair on their screens…

Paddy McGuinness is hosting This Morning three days this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters face backlash

Last week, because this week is half term, regular This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley announced they’d be taking time out. In their place, Alison and Paddy would present the show for three days. The other two, meanwhile, would see Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle present.

And day one of the shakeup perhaps didn’t go as well as ITV might’ve hoped.

Less than 10 minutes into the show and already complaints were being made – first due to Chris Hughes’ romance with JoJo Siwa hijacking a segment on a 90 year old who runs an animal sanctuary.

Once viewers had recovered from that, Paddy and Alison came in for a verbal bashing.

Alison Hammond has a new co-host on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

‘Can’t think of two worse hosts’

“The presenter barrel has been scraped today,” complained one viewer. “Can’t think of two worse hosts. It’s almost insulting. Thick as two short planks. Goodbye,” said another.

“Can’t be listening to these two,” said another as they switched off. “Paddy McGuinness? No thanks,” said another. “Switch off,” another complained.

Paddy and Alison did win over a lot of viewers today (Credit: ITV)

‘You were born to present daytime’

Not everyone felt the same, though. Some thought Paddy and Alison were great together.

“Loved you two together. Paddy made me laugh so much,” said one. “Hilarious. You two are the best,” said another fan.

“Loved it. Can’t wait for tomorrow,” said another. “You were born to present daytime, Paddy. See you tomorrow!” said another.

Catch Paddy and Alison hosting This Morning again tomorrow (May 27) on ITV1 at 10am.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s role on This Morning set to change amid ITV Daytime shakeup

So what did you think of the new This Morning presenters? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.