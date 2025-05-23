Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard replaced as new This Morning presenters announced and ITV shakeup continues

Hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will not present This Morning next week, and their replacement presenters have been announced.

Due to it being half term next week, Cat and Ben will enjoy a full week off. However, they will be replaced by some regular faces linked to the ITV daytime show.

Cat and Ben are off during half term (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard replaced

On Bank Holiday Monday (May 26) and Tuesday (May 27), Alison Hammond, who hosted today’s (May 23) show alongside Dermot O’Leary, will be joined by Paddy McGuinness.

Alison and Paddy will host three shows next week (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday (May 28) and Thursday (May 29), former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Irish presenter Craig Doyle will take over for the following two days.

However, before signing off for the weekend, Alison and Paddy will return on Friday (May 30).

The following Monday (June 2), Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are expected to return.

Presenters Rochelle and Craig will host two episodes of This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Huge ITV shakeup

The news arrives just days after ITV announced the network would be making some huge cuts in the new year.

“From January 2026, Good Morning Britain will be extended by 30 minutes to run from 6am to 9.30am daily, and will transfer to be produced by ITV News at ITN at their base at Gray’s Inn Road in London,” a press release announced.

“GMB will be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN. This change will see ITV bring all its national news gathering into one hub, with Good Morning Britain benefitting from the journalistic and production resources already in place for national news bulletins, for the website and for digital platforms including ITVX.”

Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled show received the biggest blow, however. Her hour-long show has been cut in half. As a result, Lorraine will air in a 30-minute slot from 9.30am till 10am, when This Morning starts.

The show, as well as Loose Women, will also air on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year. When Lorraine is off air, GMB will be extended until 10am.

Following the shocking news, Lorraine has been predicted to “consider other opportunities” after her show was sensationally slashed.

