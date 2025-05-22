This Morning will face ITV budget cuts amid claims Alison Hammond’s role affected: ‘It will look completely different’

ITV’s This Morning is bracing itself for a major shakeup as sweeping budget cuts hit the broadcaster’s daytime schedule.

Insiders claim that these changes will dramatically alter the look and feel of the beloved programme, with big on-screen features scrapped and even presenter Alison Hammond’s role scaled back.

According to sources speaking to MailOnline, the long-running show – which currently boasts Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard, Dermot O’Leary, and Alison Hammond as hosts – is preparing for a significant reduction in production value.

While This Morning has so far escaped the immediate effects of this week’s announced cuts, insiders claim it won’t remain untouched for long.

“This Morning may have not been hit by the cuts on the surface. But the show is going to look completely different when this all comes into effect next year,” a TV source revealed.

This Morning will reportedly also be affected by the ITV budget cuts (Credit: ITV)

This Morning facing budget cuts

The ITV daytime favourite has built a reputation for vibrant, big-budget segments.

These range from musical theatre performances and outside broadcasts to celebrity interviews shot in glamorous locations like Los Angeles. But not any more.

“Gone are the days of flying talent like Alison Hammond to Los Angeles to interview Hollywood stars. As well as cuts behind the scenes, there will be big changes on camera. Big production items like musical theatre performances or outside broadcasts, which is what the show is famous for, will be cut,” claimed the source.

These high-value productions are no longer deemed justifiable under ITV’s new cost-saving agenda.

Alison originally gained popularity for her interviews with A-List celebrities (Credit: ITV)

‘The shows are being put on life support’

This shakeup follows a turbulent era for This Morning, which recently lost its long-standing presenting duo, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Phillip resigned in May 2023 amid a scandal surrounding an inappropriate relationship with a younger male colleague.

Holly quit just five months later and has since moved on to host Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Since then, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have taken over hosting duties alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

But with budgets slashed and features cut, even that new format may not last long.

“The cost of production is on the rise, and budgets are going to be significantly reduced when the shows launch in their new schedule slots. The general consensus among staff is that the shows are being put on life support,” the source added.

‘Lorraine and Loose Women will be the first to be cancelled’

However, This Morning is just one piece of the puzzle. Lorraine and Loose Women have already felt the impact, with drastic cuts to their broadcast schedules.

From January, both shows will air for just 30 weeks of the year, going dark during school holidays.

Lorraine’s slot is also being halved from a full hour to just 30 minutes. This is to make way for an extended Good Morning Britain.

Behind the scenes, staff across the daytime lineup have reportedly been warned of potential job losses. It’s claimed there was fears Lorraine and Loose Women “will be the first to be cancelled”.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

