This Morning star Nick Ferrari has revealed he doesn’t wear a wedding ring – despite only tying the knot over the summer.

Just last month Nick revealed his happy wedding news live on This Morning, a few days after the ceremony happened. Nick and his wife Clare first exchanged their vows in an intimate London ceremony on August 9. But a few weeks after that ceremony, they had a French wedding with their showbiz pals.

This Morning hosts Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley – who ditched her own wedding ring for her comeback following her separation announcement – were on their summer break when the wedding took place. But now that they’re back, they were eager to get the gossip on the big day. And more specifically – why Nick isn’t wearing a wedding ring.

Nick doesn’t wear a wedding ring on his ring finger (Credit: ITV)

Nick didn’t want to wear double rings

On both of Nick’s little fingers he wears a ring. And it seems this is actually the reason he doesn’t want a wedding ring.

The conversation quickly turned to Nick Ferrari’s wedding as soon as Cat and Ben sat down with him today (September 2). Cat enthusiastically announced to Nick: “In the studio and married!”

Ben Shephard noticed that he didn’t have a wedding ring on his finger and called him out on it. He asked: “So where is the wedding ring?”

But Nick admitted that because of the rings he already wears on his little fingers, he didn’t want to double up. Instead, Clare redesigned one of the staples he already owns. And it appears he has quite a sentimental reason for not wanting to give up his beloved bling.

He said: “She [Clare] redid that one and I wear it there. I thought it would be a bit Del Boy to have two on the same hand. It was the last thing my parents gave me before my dad died. So, I can’t get rid of that.”

Ben then double-checked: “So you’re not bejewelling the one hand? You’re going for one on each hand?”

Nick replied: “Yes, bejewelling everything.”

Cat made her first TV appearance without her ring yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Clare’s showbiz wedding

Just over a week ago (August 23), Nick and Clare had a lavish ceremony in the south of France. And it was attended by quite a lot of showbiz stars.

I’m A Celebrity… winner Christopher Biggins officiated the big day. And Myleene Klass performed Humming Class from the Italian opera Madame Butterfly on the harp. TV star Piers Morgan also attended the wedding to give a reading.

Photos showed Clare in a stunning thin-strap white gown. While Nick opted for a navy suit with a light pink shirt.

Read more: Ruth Langsford teases This Morning comeback: ‘They only have to ask!’

What do you think about Nick Ferrari not wearing a wedding ring? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!