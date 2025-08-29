TV star Ruth Langsford has admitted she wouldn’t rule out returning to This Morning in a new interview.

The 65-year-old presenter, who is currently a regular panelist on Loose Women, used to front the daytime TV show alongside her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes on Fridays. However, the pair were suddenly replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in 2020.

While Ruth has remained a regular face on ITV, she hasn’t been seen presenting This Morning since 2022. Eamonn, who she split from last year, ditched ITV altogether and has been presenting his own breakfast show on GB News since 2022.

While Eamonn’s This Morning return appears unlikely, Ruth seems to be manifesting her own comeback…

Ruth and ex-husband Eamonn used to host This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford teases This Morning return

While speaking to the Mirror, Ruth said she would return, especially if she were to host alongside her “TV son” Rylan Clark.

“If they’d have me, they only have to ask, especially with Rylan!” she said.

“I love Rylan. He’s like my son, really. We adore each other, and we’ve worked together before, so who knows?” Ruth added.

However, even if the pair do not reunite on the show, Ruth is still keen to work with Rylan on another project.

“We might work together, it might not be This Morning – we might do something outside of that,” she teased.

Ruth would love to return with Rylan (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything’

In a 2023 interview with Woman&Home, Ruth said ITV hadn’t asked her to return to This Morning.

“I love This Morning but reports that ITV have recently asked me back aren’t true. I laughed when I saw that report, I have no idea where these things come from. It’s like when people write a nasty comment on my Instagram, I find it amusing,” she said.

However, within the magazine’s December issue of that year, Ruth said she would still consider it.

“If they asked me, I would certainly consider it. I did a week with Rylan last year and I wasn’t torn because of Eamonn’s situation [turning his back on ITV]. Eamonn has left ITV, it’s done and dusted,” she explained.

“He’s got another job, which he loves. Also, I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me, so if ITV said, ‘Would you come and do a week on This Morning?’ and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford reveals her ‘panic’ as she addresses ‘marriage split’ and ‘losing job’

Would you like to see Ruth Langsford return to This Morning? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!