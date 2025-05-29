Fans of This Morning were left raging after former politician Nadine Dorries made a scathing remark about Nick Ferrari’s weight.

During Thursday morning’s (May 29) show, Irish presenter Craig Doyle and former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes hosted as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard enjoy a week off.

Nadine body-shamed Nick after he said he had lost weight (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans fume over Nadine Dorries body-shaming remarks

During a segment about weight loss, Nadine rubbed viewers the wrong way after she body-shamed Nick.

With the question being “Does being skinny make you happier?”, Nadine said she has never felt better after losing two stone. She explained she is pre-diabetic, had high cholesterol and had fatty deposits on her liver. Since losing weight, she no longer has those “red flags”.

You need to lose more!

Admitting “nothing fits me any more”, Nadine said she wants to lose another half a stone. She previously used weight-loss jabs to achieve her current figure.

After a discussion about weight-loss jabs and the side effects, Nadine turned to Nick and said he had lost weight and asked: “How did you do it?”

He responded: “Sheer will power and brutal exercise regime.” Without hesitation, Nadine fired back: “Well, you need to lose more!”

While hosting the segment, Rochelle and Craig were stunned by Nadine’s comments (Credit: ITV)

As Nick laughed the remark off, Nadine added: “Touché!” Rochelle Humes‘ mouth was left wide open as she and Craig were stunned by her comments.

Rochelle reassured Nick, stating he “looks great” as he admitted he’s lost a little bit of weight. However, Nadine couldn’t help herself and responded: “That’s debatable!”

While Nick laughed off the comments, viewers were left fuming (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ITV and Nadine

Following Nadine’s savage exchange, viewers were not impressed in the slightest.

“That’s really really poor for ITV to have a guest on talking to another human being like that. Complaint incoming,” one user wrote on X.

“What a [bleep] she is,” another person shared.

“If Nick spoke to Nadine like that about her weight there would be uproar! Again double standards!!!!” a third remarked.

“Nadine Dorries is a massive [bleep], everything she says is total [bleep] just for reactions,” a fourth said.

“This woman on @thismorning is awful – her views on weight etc very unhealthy conversation #ThisMorning and very rude to Nick!” a fifth person expressed.

“Nothing like insulting someone’s weight on TV,” a sixth said.

