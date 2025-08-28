Josie Gibson took a brutal swipe at her This Morning co-star Nik Speakman today, with his wife Eva forced to step in.

TV star Josie was back on screens on Thursday (August 28) hosting the ITV show alongside Rylan Clark – who has recently faced backlash after his controversial views on Nigel Farage and the small boat crisis.

On the latest programme, Josie and Rylan chatted to regulars Nik and Eva Speakman. But things took an awkward turn when Josie asked Nik if he was wearing a wig…

Josie quizzed Nik on his hair (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson asks This Morning star if he’s wearing wig

On Thursday, Nik and Eva Speakman were on hand to help This Morning viewers conquer their fears.

However, after the segment finished, Josie didn’t bite her tongue as she quizzed Nik on his “lovely long locks”.

She asked him: “Nik, I just wanna clear one thing up. Your hair has got so long and some people have accused you of wearing a wig. It’s not a wig, is it?”

Rylan then started chanting “Take it off, take it off!” referencing The Masked Singer.

Nik’s wife Eva responded to Josie (Credit: ITV)

Nik’s wife steps in on This Morning

However, Nik’s wife Eva then chimed in to clear a few things up. She revealed: “Do you know what? It really annoys me because that’s all natural. Menopause, mine’s falling out and his seems to be growing!”

Josie shared her shock and quizzed Nik further: “And that is all your hair?!” as Eva fired back: “Yeah of course it is!”

Nik explained: “Yeah, yeah, yeah and the wig thing, it grows so fast that suddenly I had short hair and now I’ve got long hair.”

Josie then declared: “Marvellous, it looks brilliant! Lovely long locks.”

Rylan has found himself in the headlines recently (Credit: ITV)

Rylan backlash

Josie’s ‘dig’ comes after co-host Rylan Clark faced backlash when he aired his controversial views on Nigel Farage and the small boat crisis..

During the Morning View news segment, Rylan explained that if Reform gets into government, Farage is pledging to deport 600,000 migrants in his first term.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘’Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed,” he said.

Rylan expressed that there are “people who have lived here all their lives”, who are “struggling”. He also noted that there are loads of homeless people living on the streets. As a result, many This Morning viewers shared their fears that Rylan could lose his ITV job over the comments.

