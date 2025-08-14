This Morning fans were left cheering at their TV screens after Craig Doyle made his return to host.

The ITV show was back on screens on Thursday (August 14) for another instalment. This week saw Emma Willis and Andi Peters present – and the latter didn’t go down well with viewers…

But Emma had a new co-host today (August 14) as Craig Doyle was back in the famous This Morning studios.

Craig was back to host the show alongside Emma today (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle returns to This Morning

This Morning has undergone a presenting shake-up in recent weeks while main hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley enjoy their summer break.

We’ve had the likes of Olivia Attwood and Joel Dommett – who divided viewers – take on the hosting reins.

And on Thursday (August 14), This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Emma and Craig on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

On the show, the pair chatted to Tulisa about her upcoming memoir, while also revealing the next two Strictly Come Dancing contestants – Stefan Dennis and Vicky Pattison.

Fans were happy to see him back (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers say ‘at last’

And it’s fair to say This Morning viewers were more than happy to see Craig back. Rushing over to X, one person declared: “Soo great to have Craig on again.”

Another chimed in: “At last Craig is back! Should be Craig and Josie Gibson for the main presenters @ This Morning.”

A third then penned: “Craig does have great chemistry with all his co-presenters.” Someone else wrote: “He’s great and should be there full time.” A fifth also said: “Nice to see Craig back.”

Craig Doyle on This Morning

Craig often appears on This Morning as either a relief presenter or on outside broadcasts, and viewers love to have him on-screen.

This Irish presenter joined the ITV daytime show as a relief presenter in 2021. Since then, he has co-hosted with the likes of Josie Gibson, Mollie King, Rochelle Humes and others.

In May, Craig hosted Loose Men. He was joined by Sam Thompson, Earl Charles Spencer and Dr Amir Khan. On air, they discussed a range of topics from Sam’s ADHD diagnosis to relationships between siblings, and health signs men should look out for.

