Complaints pour in as Loose Men anchor Craig Doyle called out over ‘blunder’

Fans of Loose Men complained after they noticed host Craig Doyle slipped up before today’s show.

During Thursday afternoon’s (May 15) episode, Craig was joined by Sam Thompson, Earl Charles Spencer and Dr Amir Khan. On air, they discussed a range of topics from Sam’s ADHD diagnosis to relationships between siblings, and health signs men should look out for.

However, it was a blunder made by Craig that left viewers distracted.

Craig accidentally revealed Loose Men wasn’t live (Credit: ITV)

Loose Men panelist Craig Doyle called out for ‘messing up’

Yesterday, ahead of today’s episode, Craig took to Instagram to promote the show. In his caption, he wrote: “We’re back for another episode of Loose Men tomorrow! Tune in from 12:30pm on ITV and ITVX.”

The photo attached featured Craig in the Loose Men studio alongside Charles, Sam, and Amir, where everyone was wearing the exact same clothes from today’s show.

Following the slip-up, viewers noticed this proved the show wasn’t live and was, in fact, pre-recorded in advance – especially bizarre given that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley crossed ‘live’ to talk to the men in the studio during This Morning today!

Craig was joined by Sam Thompson, Dr Amir Khan and Earl Charles Spencer (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t know why they pretend otherwise’

“LOL, Craig [bleep]ed up – sharing a picture of the filming of *today’s* #loosewomen on his Instagram yesterday, breaking @ITV‘s illusion that this is going out live,” one user wrote on X.

“Did you see the pretend ‘live’ link on This Morning?” another person responded.

Did you see the pretend ‘live’ link on This Morning?

“Amir already shared that its not live earlier today. Don’t know why they pretend otherwise, it’s ridiculous,” a third remarked.

“That’s why we don’t cut to a live competition segment today as they didn’t know who’d be hosting it when this was filmed,” a fourth said.

“Subtitles are grammatically correct. It’s not live,” another observed on Facebook.

‘Nice to see new faces on the panel’

The episode, however, wasn’t completely affected by Craig’s mistake, as viewers were still excited about the show.

“Excellent show. Great panel. Craig Great to see you on daytime telly,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“I do enjoy Loose Men. Nice to see new faces on the panel also,” another said.

“Good line up, especially happy to see my favourite TV doctor too,” a third expressed.

