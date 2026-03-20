This ‘idiot’ influencer from Louis Theroux doc wrote a ‘disgusting’ book: ‘Why is it okay to sell this?’

Myron Gaines has become one of the most talked-about figures in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, but his controversial views were already well established long before the documentary.

Gaines, real name Amrou Fudl, features heavily in the Netflix doc, appearing in interviews with Theroux alongside his ex, Angie, as well as on his Fresh and Fit podcast.

During filming, he pushed back on claims of misinformation and later criticised the documentary itself, even threatening to “expose” Theroux over what he described as missing context.

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However, the backlash surrounding Gaines didn’t start there. In 2023, he released a book that quickly drew strong reactions online.

Why Women Deserve Less is only 86 pages long (Credit: Netflix/Myron Gaines/Amazon)

Myron Gaines’ controversial book: Why Women Deserve Less

Why Women Deserve Less is an 86-page book released by Gaines in 2023. According to its Amazon listing, it “highlights the ways in which women are benefiting unfairly at nearly every man’s expense”.

The themes will be familiar to anyone who has seen the documentary. In Inside the Manosphere, Gaines argues that women are “born with value” due to their bodies, a viewpoint that reflects much of the rhetoric in the book.

Some of the book’s passages include:

“You are hard-wired to want women, love, sex, and (for most of us) children. To deny your nature damns you to lead a miserable and unfulfilled life, which is what many modern women have foolishly done today.”

“Nearly every man today is accused of unconsciously being a sexist or misogynist, benefiting from the evil ‘patriarchy’ that oppresses women daily. Yet most women don’t even know what misogyny means!”

“The false rape accusations on college campuses of the 2010s did nothing to foster loving relations between men and women.”

“Women know you want sex more than they do. Women know you want them more than they do you. And this imbalance in power allows many of them to ‘negotiate in bad faith.'”

The book also includes a disclaimer, stating: “This book does not call for refusing to help your fellow human if it’s a woman. Nor does it call for refusing to work, interact, or socialise with women in society.

“It is to prevent you from wasting your resources on the unreciprocated romantic pursuit of women to the point it ruins your life.”

Myron Gaines has threatened to “expose” Louis Theroux (Credit: Netflix)

‘Why is it okay to sell this?’

The response to the book has been sharply divided.

On Amazon, it has received over 1,800 five-star reviews, with some readers describing it as “eye-opening”. One reviewer said it “reaffirmed their belief that women are here only to serve us men”.

Elsewhere, the reaction has been far more critical, with many calling the book “misogynistic” and questioning why it is available for sale.

“I want to throw up,” one user wrote. “Men that are reading and believing such bs don’t need to question why they are single.”

Another described it as “86 pages of hate”, asking: “Why is it okay to sell damaging content? What kind of process does Amazon put their sellers through to ensure they’re not selling something that illicits violence or hate?”

Others compared its length to children’s books, noting it is shorter than some Goosebumps titles, with one user adding: “Except it’s way scarier.”

Across social media, critics have labelled the content “disgusting”, with some arguing books like it should not be promoted.

Read more: Louis Theroux reveals the one terrifying subject he was too scared to cover: ‘I wouldn’t have felt safe’

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is on Netflix now.

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