The Traitors US: Caroline Stanbury’s X-rated confession about toyboy lover and where she is from

The Traitors US has finally landed on BBC iPlayer, introducing viewers to a fresh batch of famous faces battling it out inside the castle including Caroline Stanbury.

Caroline, who has already caught the attention of fans thanks to her outspoken personality and reality TV pedigree. The 50-year-old is competing alongside fellow reality stars, former athletes and musicians as she attempts to outwit her rivals.

But who exactly is Caroline Stanbury, where is she from and who is the younger husband she often talks about? Here’s everything you need to know.

The reality star is on The Traitors US (Credit: BBC)

Who is The Traitors US star Caroline Stanbury?

Caroline Stanbury is a businesswoman and reality TV personality best known for her appearances on Bravo shows.

She rose to prominence on Ladies of London, appearing on the series from 2014 until 2017. Caroline later joined The Real Housewives of Dubai, starring on the show between 2022 and 2024.

Away from television, she launched her podcast Divorced Not Dead in 2020, where she speaks openly about her personal life and relationships.

Where is Caroline Stanbury from?

Caroline was born on April 28, 1976, in Hammersmith, London.

She is the eldest child of Anthony David Stanbury, a managing director at Jaeger, and Elizabeth Alice, a socialite born into the Vestey family.

After attending Westonbirt School and later King’s College London, Caroline began her professional career in 1999. She launched her own clothing line in 2002 before eventually moving into reality television.

She was previously married (Credit: Shutterstock)

Caroline Stanbury’s divorce from ex-husband

Caroline married Turkish banker Cem Habib in 2004 and the couple welcomed three children together, daughter Yasmine and sons Aaron and Zack.

In 2016, the family relocated to Dubai after Cem accepted a job opportunity there.

However, after 15 years of marriage, Caroline and Cem announced their separation in December 2019. Despite ending their relationship, the former couple remained on friendly terms.

Speaking to The Daily Dish at the time, Caroline said: “We’re good friends right now. He’s moving out in February, so we’re still living together at the moment, but we’re really maintaining everything. We tried to maintain our friendship, because I don’t believe in divorce.

“There is no such thing as divorce. Many people grow apart. We’ve been together 17, nearly 18 years. Why does it have to be such a negative? We’ve had a very successful marriage with three beautiful children, and it’s time to move on.”

She also added: “I hope whoever he meets, I wish him all the luck. I hope she will become friendly with me, and I want to be Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, frankly.”

She is loved up with her toyboy beau (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Caroline’s toyboy husband?

In 2021, Caroline married Spanish footballer Sergio Carrallo, who is 19 years younger than her.

The couple began dating in 2019 but kept their romance under wraps until the following year.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022, Caroline explained how they first met.

“I did a live tour of – it used to be called According to Caroline, now it’s called Divorced Not Dead with Live Nation. And I was at my only night in Newport Beach and he was in my audience,” she said.

Sergio, who played for Real Madrid, was asked why he attended the show and replied: “I was not meant to be there. Someone invited me and then, you know, I made it there.”

He also revealed that Caroline had held a “sensitive spot” in his heart from the moment they met.

More recently, Caroline opened up about their relationship on the Your Mind, Your Rules podcast, admitting Sergio’s libido is “on another level” compared to hers.

She said: “Obviously at the beginning, you’re like bunnies and you know, he’s 20 years younger, so his libido is on another level to mine.

“And that’s how we also really connect with one another. So that’s how, if we argue, how we make up… it’s a really big thing for Sergio and I.”

Sergio agreed, adding: “We try to make time for it because it’s very easy to go through life and just kind of forget about, you know, the sexual chemistry.”

Read more: Traitors US viewers unite over Michael Rapaport as he’s branded ‘the most annoying cast member ever’, but who is he?

As viewers continue getting to know the cast of The Traitors US, Caroline remains one of the show’s most talked-about contestants.

From her reality TV success and divorce to her marriage with Sergio, she has never shied away from sharing the details of her life. Whether she can turn that confidence into victory in the castle, however, remains to be seen.

The Traitors US episodes 1-4 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now

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