The Traitors viewers horrified by Harry’s lip lick as they’re left feeling sick: ‘What did I just watch?’

The Traitors series 2 fans were left repulsed by contestant Harry after his behaviour towards host Claudia Winkleman.

The BAFTA-winning reality series made its return to screens on Wednesday (January 3) with a brand-new cast. TV favourite Claudia is back at the helm for the ultimate game of deception, backstabbing and trust.

However, things took a gross turn for viewers, who demanded that contestant Harry “needs to be caught immediately”.

Harry is one of many Brits taking part in the show (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2 star Harry on BBC show

In the brand new Traitors series, 22 contestants have headed to a castle in the Scottish Highlands for a thrilling new game to try and compete for a potential £120,000 prize.

And one of those hoping to bag the cash prize is Harry, a British Army engineer. Speaking ahead of joining the show, Slough-based corporal Harry admitted: “I’ve never had any fear. I’d jump from an aeroplane, skydive and jump off cliffs. I’ve done all of it at work so I’m sure I’ll be fine up in Scotland.”

Claudia picked Harry to be a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Harry picked to be Traitor

During the first episode of The Traitors, three Traitors were picked by Claudia and that included Harry. He was chosen along with Paul and Ash.

But fans watching the tense scenes at home were left repulsed by Harry’s behaviour, after he was chosen by the Strictly host.

That lip lick made me feel sick harry needs to be caught immediately.

As Claudia walked around the iconic table, picking her Traitors she eventually landed on Harry. She then tapped him on the shoulder, and a surprised Harry started to lick his lips, as she walked off.

Fans were not keen on his reaction (Credit: BBC)

The Traitor fans slam Harry’s behaviour

Fans couldn’t help but cringe at Harry’s reaction. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Harry licking his lips after getting picked don’t make me sick pls.”

Someone else proclaimed: “That lip lick made me feel sick. Harry needs to be caught immediately.” A third fumed: “Harry is an absolute creep. Licking his lips. What the hell did I just watch!”

Once the three Traitors were chosen, the trio then made the decision to recruit one Faithful to join them. However, who they chose will be revealed in Thursday night’s episode (January 4).

In the first episode though, it seems Harry has already got some eyes on him as Diane admitted she’s suspicious of him.

Meanwhile, viewers also reckon Paul will waste no time in throwing his fellow Traitors under the bus when he gets the chance.

Watch The Traitors on BBC One tonight (January 4) at 9pm or binge the first three episodes on iPlayer.

