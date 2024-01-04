The Traitors castle – where it is and how much it costs to stay there

The Traitors is back – with 22 hopeful contestants attempting to win up to £120,000 in the ultimate game of deceit.

The hit BBC series is filmed in the iconic Traitors Castle. But where is the castle exactly? And can you stay there? Read on to find out…

Ardross Castle acts as the Traitors Castle (Credit: BBC)

Where is the Traitors Castle?

As with the first series, the Traitors series 2 is filmed in a stunning castle in the Scottish countryside.

The challenges that the contestants take part in are filmed on the castle’s estates. But where is the castle? And what is it called?

The Traitors Castle is in fact, Ardross Castle, which is located just north of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands. The magnificent castle was built in the 19th century and is surrounded by 100 acres of parkland.

The castle is surrounded by 100 acres of parkland (Credit: BBC)

History of the castle

The 1st Duke of Sutherland bought the Ardross estate in the late 1700s and built a hunting lodge. In 1845, the 2nd Duke of Sutherland sold the estate to Sir Alexander Matheson.

Matheson purchased the estate for £90,000 – which is equivalent to £13.49 million in today’s money.

Matheson commissioned architect Alexander Ross to redesign the castle in the Scots Baronial style. This incorporated the earlier mansion, plus an additional 30 rooms.

The estate then changed hands several times, until, in 1983, the McTaggart family purchased it.

The castle was renovated in the 19th century (Credit: BBC)

Can you stay at the Traitors Castle?

As well as being the setting of the smash hit BBC show, Ardross Castle is also a wedding venue. Additionally, it’s used for corporate and private events.

Unfortunately, fans can’t stay at the hotel – or book a tour to view it either.

A statement on the castle’s website reads: ” The Castle is not a hotel and we do not let individual rooms but can accommodate small groups.”

Another statement reads: “The castle and estate are privately owned and therefore there is no facility for tour parties or individual visits”.

The castle also acts as the location of the US version of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming.

The Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, January 4) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

