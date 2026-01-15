‘Smug or smart?’ The Traitors fans divided over James’ latest move

The Traitors contestants were left reeling after James made a bold move that went against his own team during last night’s challenge.

While The Traitors is all about individual strategy, teamwork can sometimes pay off—especially when there’s more cash on the line.

Yesterday, before Harriet’s banishment, the players had a chance to boost the jackpot. But with the opportunity to earn more came a tricky choice: take a ‘shield’ to protect yourself from the next murder or risk going home.

James wanted to look after himself (Credit: BBC)

James puts himself first

During the challenge, the contestants were split into teams to locate a series of statues. Each time a statue was found, one team member could claim the hidden shield. Seven players ended up taking shields in total — but James’ decision caught his team completely off guard.

He waited until his teammates weren’t looking before grabbing a shield for himself, prioritising his own safety over the group plan. This did not go down well with Sam and Adam, who had all agreed to keep any shield holders a secret to ensure the whole team’s protection. When it emerged that multiple shields had been claimed, the others were suddenly feeling exposed.

Initially, James tried to cover his tracks with a lie, but when he saw the backlash from his team, he admitted the truth. His teammates quickly urged him not to tell anyone else, warning that any further slip-up could backfire.

James annoyed his team (Credit: BBC)

Fans divided over James’ move

The fallout online was immediate, with Traitors fans torn over whether James was playing smart or just greedy. On Reddit, opinions are split.

One fan defended him, writing: “Justice for James. I think he actually helped his team by taking a shield. Sam is wrong for thinking otherwise.” Another added: “I really don’t blame him for taking it. He’s pretty much a certified Faithful.”

Yet others were less forgiving. One annoyed viewer commented: “He is going to feel very smug tomorrow if they try to murder him tonight.” Another said: “The sneakiness blindsided everyone. If the Traitors were paying closer attention it would have been an easy deduction. But ironically, it does cement James as a Faithful because only one of them would do it.”

Even on X, fans were less kind: “James is the worst Faithful I have ever seen.” And another asked, “Now that people have clocked James, can they not banish him?”

With the Traitors house still buzzing from the shock, it seems James’ gamble has left his teammates wondering whether looking out for yourself is clever strategy or just playing dirty.

Read more: ‘Made up on the spot!’ Traitors fans convinced Rachel invented FBI training to save herself

What do you think of James on The Traitors? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!