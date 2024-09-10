The Netflix adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel The Perfect Couple has made waves since its debut as a captivating miniseries.

With a storyline that revolves around a murder mystery set against the backdrop of a wedding, the show has gained attention for both its immersive storytelling and its conclusion, which has left many viewers split in their reactions.

The Perfect Couple has been described by fans as one of the best shows on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

The Perfect Couple on Netflix: Series two on the cards?

At the centre of the discussion is the possibility of a second season.

And showrunner Jenna Lamia has shed some light on the potential for the series’ continuation.

In an interview with Town & Country, she said: “If all the elements came together and everybody was enthusiastic and the idea was inspiring enough to gather the same group of talented people together again, I think it’s something that’s possible. I would never say it’s impossible.”

Jenna mentioned the series’ open ending, as she hinted at the potential of a sequel to address unanswered questions.

“There are definitely questions left at the end. The best shows – regardless if they’re going to do another season – leave you thinking after you’ve watched the final one.”

For Jenna, the adaptation of Hilderbrand’s novel was a dream project.

“I was in Maine, at this restaurant sitting dockside eating a lobster roll when I checked my email…and I had this email from Gail Berman saying…it’s called The Perfect Couple. I didn’t even finish the email,” she said, adding: “I wrote back immediately and I said: ‘I am the right writer.'”

The show is a murder mystery set at a luxury wedding in Nantucket (Credit: Netflix)

Fans react to the ending

Despite the enthusiasm about a potential future season, reaction to the series finale have been mixed.

On social media, some viewers expressed disappointment in the show’s resolution.

“Rubbish ending!!!!! Loved the show but the end was crap! #ThePerfectCouple,” one viewer complained.

Another accused the ending of being too vague. “Just me or did the ending sucked. It wasn’t clear what happened. I had to get an explanation online of what happened. It seemed rushed and vague. #ThePerfectCouple.”

“What ridiculous ending #ThePerfectCouple. I gave this 5 episodes of which 4 were good but the 6th was a major letdown,” a third viewer fumed.

However, other viewers loved the series for its “unexpected” ending.

“Netflix’s top TV show right now is a twisty binge-ready mystery. This was one heck of a show and nerve biting unexpected ending,” one fan gushed.

Another had high praises. “I couldn’t stop watching #ThePerfectCouple It was so incredibly good. Very talented cast. Great story. Definitely a surprise ending. I hope there are more seasons to come. Great writing.”

“The ending was a surprise! #ThePerfectCouple,” a third fan agreed.

Despite the positive reception, the possibility of a second season is still uncertain.

The Perfect Couple – who killed Merritt?

*Warning – spoilers for the ending of The Perfect Couple ahead *

A flashback scene revealed what really happened the night before the wedding. Abby is seen taking pills from her husband’s nightstand, crushing them to mix into a glass of orange juice for Merritt.

However, Thomas had stolen one of Amelia’s mother’s pills — a barbiturate that she planned to take if her cancer became unbearable — for a game of “prescription roulette”.

Merritt is seen drinking the orange juice. Abby then asked her to go out for a swim. And viewers saw her hold Merritt underwater, until she died.

Abby killed Merritt for financial reasons. She knew that if Merritt had welcomed family patriarch Tag’s baby, it would be entered into the family trust fund, making it automatically reset.

Abby and Thomas were soon to inherit millions of dollars as soon as Will, the youngest Winbury, turned 18. If Tag were to have another child, they would have to wait until that child turned 18 to receive the money. Hence the baby – and Merritt – had to go.

You can watch The Perfect Couple on Netflix now.

