The Perfect Couple hailed as ‘the best show’ on Netflix for ages: ‘Glad I rotted away in bed to watch this’

Imagine a picturesque Nantucket setting, a glitzy wedding, and a sudden dark twist when a body is discovered on the beach – The Perfect Couple, the latest Netflix release, takes viewers on this journey.

In the few days since its release on the streaming platform, the show has earned the title of “the best show” on Netflix thanks to viewers.

The new Netflix show – The Perfect Couple – has been described by fans as “the best show” on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

The Perfect Couple on Netflix

Featuring a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning, the miniseries adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel has captivated audiences worldwide since its premiere on September 5, 2024.

The murder mystery intertwines the lives of Amelia Sacks (played by Eve Hewson), who is about to marry into one of Nantucket’s most affluent families, and her future mother-in-law, the novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (played by Nicole Kidman).

Its blend of suspense and drama has made it a hit with Netflix’s subscribers it seems.

“#ThePerfectCouple got so many twists and turns I can hardly keep up. It’s the best bedridden period series,” one viewer tweeted.

The anticipation for each episode builds as viewers are lured into the wealthy family’s life.

“Oh this is a FUN 6 parter. Rich white family, eve of a wedding… body found on the beach…lies…lies… and Nicole Kidman doing what Nicole Kidman does best,” another viewer gushed, commending the storyline and Nicole’s standout performance.

The BEST show I’ve watched in a long time. Binged on it for three days.

A third fan agreed with the hype: “Soooo I’m not a murder mystery kind of gal. It’s not my genre at all. BUT. I’m SO happy I binged this series!! It is top notch, A++++ show!!! The BEST cast!”

“The BEST show I’ve watched in a long time. Binged on it for three days. #ThePerfectCouple,” another viewer confessed.

It has also been compared to other scandal-rich dramas.

“#ThePerfectCouple is so good! It’s a little bit of Revenge mixed in with The White Lotus, Big Little Lies, and Scandal. The best kind of Sunday binge,” someone said.

“I’m not mad at #ThePerfectCouple I definitely didn’t see that little killer coming. Glad I rotted away in bed to watch this,” another viewer praised the show.

Another added: “Really enjoyed #ThePerfectCouple best thing on #Netflix for ages. Great cast…”

Some viewers didn’t seem convinced by Nicole Kidman’s wig (Credit: Netflix)

Nicole Kidman wig

However, despite the positive reception, Nicole’s portrayal of Greer – particularly her controversial wig – has sparked discussions online.

“Why did they give Nicole Kidman such a terrible wig? She deserves better!” One viewer complained.

“This wig is a CRIME,” another viewer agreed. “The real crime in #ThePerfectCouple is Greer’s wig,” a third echoed.

However, some fans didn’t mind the wig. “#ThePerfectCouple is HIGH camp and once again Nicole and her wigologist eat every time,” one tweeted.

You can watch The Perfect Couple on Netflix now.

