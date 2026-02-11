‘So unnecessary!’ The One Show viewers slam ‘rude’ Roman Kemp over his ‘horrible behaviour’ towards guest

The One Show viewers were left furious at host Roman Kemp for his “rude” behaviour towards Harry Enfield during Tuesday night’s show (February 10).

Each weeknight, The One Show provides viewers with interviews and amusement, but it doesn’t always go smoothly. And the fans of the BBC show don’t shy away from letting their feelings known.

But last night, it was host Roman Kemp who actually came under fire, as he interrupted comedy legend Harry Enfield.

Roman has been slammed by fans (Credit: BBC)

What did Roman Kemp do on The One Show?

During The One Show, Roman Kemp kept cutting Harry off as he feared he was about to say something inappropriate. It all started when Roman’s co-host Alex asked him about the origins of one of his notorious characters, Mr Don’t.

Harry explained: “I had a girlfriend once whose father didn’t like me. I was only about 18. But he used to call me the ‘B word fool’. Everything I did was wrong. He was actually nice, but I was a bit younger than his daughter by six years.

“Once, do you know what he did? The worst thing. He got me up one morning and said, ‘Come on, Harry. You’re coming with me’. Out to the pigs. He had some piglets, and it was the day the piglets were going to be castrated. He put plastic bags around their hems and picked them up.”

But it was at this point Roman jumped in to check exactly where Harry’s story was going, as he feared it would not be acceptable for an evening show.

The host asked: “Where is this going, Harry? It is a tea time show.”

However, Harry reassured Roman that it was acceptable, and so Roman allowed him to finish his story. But by the time he had finished, it was clear Roman wasn’t exactly pleased with everything. So much so, that he issued an apology to the viewers.

He said: “Apologies if you are eating dinner or anything like that.”

Later, when they asked Harry another question, he even joked: “I’m scared to say anything now,” which prompted laughs from the entire audience.

Harry was interrupted by Roman (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume at host

But it seems fans actually weren’t too happy with Roman’s behaviour. And very quickly, they took to social media to share their frustration.

One penned: “Time Roman Kemp was replaced. He is extremely rude and spoils the show.”

Another added: “Roman Kemp was so rude there. Harry didn’t even say anything wrong. It ruined the interview.”

A third asked: “What did he say wrong? They created a hostile atmosphere for no reason. No way to treat a legend.”

A fourth commented: “Roman’s reaction was a bit unnecessary.”

However, some fans were on Roman’s side and believed Harry may have taken things too far.

One commented: “Harry went down like a lead balloon. I bet there will be complaints about his appearance.”

“Harry Enfield’s never going to be allowed back on The One Show after this!”

