The One Show viewers weren’t very complimentary of Olly Murs’ performance on the programme last night (Friday, December 19).

Last night’s show – the final one of 2025 – ended with Olly and The Ordinary Boys performing their new single, Christmas Starts Tonight.

Preston and Olly were on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Olly Murs and The Ordinary Boys on The One Show

Last night’s show, hosted by Alex Jones and Clara Amfo, saw Bradley Walsh, Lucy Punch, Olly and Preston from The Ordinary Boys appear in the studio.

Olly and Preston were on to discuss their new song, Christmas Starts Tonight. Preston spoke about how he and Olly have been longtime collaborators, and it was Olly who suggested doing a Christmas song together.

They also spoke about the retro music video, which has been filmed in the style of a 1980s/90s Christmas music video.

“Christmas was just better in the eighties,” Preston said.

Mr Blobby even appears in the video – and Olly was keen to show off his Mr Blobby socks.

Olly sang his new song (Credit: BBC)

Olly and Preston’s performance slammed

At the end of the show, Olly and Preston performed their new single outside the studio. However, viewers were left less than impressed.

“That was [bleep],” one viewer tweeted.

“Another Xmas song that’s probably going to be quickly forgotten and relegated to the trash heap of crap Xmas tunes,” another said.

“Scraping the bottom of the barrel tonight with Olly Murs,” a third fumed.

“Had to turn over.. that Christmas stuff was toe curling,” another wrote.

“What is this [bleep]??” a fifth wrote. “It was awful. Out of tune. Flat, shouty, just naff,” another complained.

Olly and Preston got some love too (Credit: BBC)

Love for Olly and Preston

However, there’s been plenty of love for Olly and Preston’s new song too.

“This is my number 1 Christmas song of my life xox,” one fan said on Instagram.

“Love it!!” another said. “So great!” a third said.

The One Show has finished now for 2025, with Alex Jones announcing the news on Wednesday night.

The hit BBC show will return to its usual 7pm weeknight slot in January.

The One Show will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January.

