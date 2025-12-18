The One Show dropped from schedules as Alex Jones issues statement ahead of ‘final show’

The One Show has been dropped from tonight’s schedule, with show host Alex Jones issuing a statement last night (Wednesday, December 18).

The hit BBC show usually airs on weeknights from 7pm. However, it will be off-screen for some time after tomorrow (Friday, December 19).

Alex and Clara hosted the show last night (Credit: BBC)

The One Show dropped from schedules

Tonight’s edition of The One Show has been dropped from the BBC One schedules.

However, it’s not because the show has been cancelled! It’s because the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards will be airing in the show’s usual timeslot.

This year’s award sees Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton, Luke Littler, Ellie Kildunne, Rory McIlory, and Lando Norris competing to win.

The One Show host Alex Jones announced the news during last night’s show.

“We’re not on tomorrow because it’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, but we’re back on Friday for our last show of 2025,” Alex said.

The show will be off air over the Christmas and New Year period, before returning to screens in January. However, a return date has yet to be announced.

Could Alex be the new host of Strictly? (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones to join Strictly?

Last week, it was reported that Alex Jones is one of ten star names being touted as a possible replacement for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman when Strictly returns next year.

According to The Sun, Alex, along with Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Amanda Holden, Rylan Clark, Alan Carr, Rob Rinder, Zoe Ball, Bradley Walsh, and Angela Scanlon are all being considered for the hosting role.

The so-called “Golden 10” will reportedly be put through their paces at a chemistry day next month.

Tess and Claudia’s time on Strictly is coming to a close (Credit: BBC)

Golden 10 to have chemistry day next month

And, according to the outlet, Alex, Alan Carr, and Bradley Walsh are “frontrunners” for the role.

“Replacing Claudia and Tess is a mammoth task. But the BBC have whittled down the talent to 10 people. They will go to a studio and be put into different pairs to see who works together best. It could be two women or two men paired, or a mix.

“They will ultimately choose whoever has the best chemistry in each partnership” the source said.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

The One Show airs on weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

