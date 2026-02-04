Savage!: The One Show viewers all have the same huge complaint over Davina McCall’s appearance

Davina McCall made an appearance on The One Show on Tuesday night (February 3) to talk all things Comic Relief. But viewers weren’t too happy with what they saw..

Every evening during the week, the show provides viewers with quite a lot of entertainment, speaking to some of our favourite celebrities. But sometimes, fans don’t particularly like what is on the show, and they aren’t afraid to let their opinions known.

On Wednesday’s episode, Alex Jones hosted as usual, alongside Lauren Laverne, when Davina McCall sat on the sofa to tell them about this year’s upcoming Comic Relief.

Davina gushed about her husband (Credit: BBC)

What did Davina say?

Comic Relief is approaching – it takes place on March 20 – and so BBC is already starting to get into the spirit. But that’s not the only thing happening in Davina’s life, as she just recently got married!

Alex and Lauren wasted no time in trying to get some gossip from Davina about her life as a new wife, and the star gave all the details.

Her wedding ring is the shape of an eye, to prove she and Michael are always watching each other. But recently “someone pointed out it could also mean Big Brother!”

She said: “We are two months married in February. So, yeah. It’s going really well. We still like each other.”

But as the show continued, one thing fans noticed was that Davina featured a lot more than anyone else, and they were not happy with that.

Davina faced backlash for her appearance (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers left fuming with presenter

However, while Davina may have been on the episode for a positive reason, many fans were left feeling a bit negative about the appearance.

Taking to the comments on the official One Show Facebook page, viewers shared their frustrations. In the end, many actually felt like Davina was trying to take over the show, and fans even referred to it as “the Davina show”.

One penned: “She is just itching to take over the show.” Another added: “Everything she said on the show was just ‘me, me, me’.”

“Why was she shouting? I had to turn it over when she came on,” a third penned, while another commented: “It turned into the Davina show. She is always on..”

“Davina takes over too much for me,” an annoyed fan expressed.

However, there were a few fans who loved seeing Davina on their screens again, and welcomed the One Show appearance.

A fan penned: “Loved seeing Davina on the show again!”

Another added: “Davina is brilliant!” while another actually suggested she should take over another BBC show. They penned: “I think Davina would be an amazing Strictly host!”

Read more: The One Show viewers baffled as they urge Joe Marler to ‘put some trousers on’

What do you think about Davina on The One Show? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!