The One Show viewers left absolutely baffled by Pierce Brosnan’s accent

Pierce Brosnan appeared on The One Show last night, but many fans were left absolutely confused by his accent. And many didn’t think it sounded like him at all.

Last night (January 6) former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan appeared on The One Show. He was joined by his co-star Amir El-Masry, to promote their latest film, Giant.

But the 72-year-old’s segment on the show left The One Show fans a bit confused, for a number of different reasons. But mainly, his accent.

Fans took to social media to share confusion (Credit: ITV)

The One Show fans confused

Originally born in Drogheda, Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor and film producer. But it seems over times, especially due to his countless Hollywood movies, his accent has changed.

But fans still expected him to sound like himself. However, last night, many thought he sounded different. And perhaps still had the accent of one of his previous characters. So, viewers flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote on X: “What’s up with his accent?”

Another penned: “Is that his original accent? I am so not used to it if it is.”

“Why is Pierce Brosnan still doing the Conrad Harrigan accent?” a third fan asked. However, another fan wasn’t bothered by the accent. They penned: “Pierce Brosnan is just cool. He seems so unbothered.”

That fan was referencing Pierce’s role in Guy Ritchie’s Paramount+ series Mobland, where he played a volatile gangster and family man who was involved with London’s underworld. And over the course of the show, his accent came under question.

Despite playing an Irish character, Pierce admitted he used a specific exaggerated County Kerry accent. And he even had a dialect coach to help him. But his voice last night sounded so similar that viewers at home were very confused.

Pierce was promoting his new role (Credit: BBC)

Pierce Brosnan’s appearance on show

However, his accent wasn’t the only thing that led fans to be a bit confused. Some others wondered why he was only given such a short amount of screen-time. And after his interview was over, he wasn’t on-screen again.

Taking to the comments of the show’s Facebook post, one fan asked: “Who can invite such a star as Pierce and only give him 10 minutes for a discussion?” But another replied, explaining that it could be argued that that is more than other guests get. They penned: “That’s sometimes twice as much as other guests. They have too many on the show.”

But following his interview, the episode continued. However, Pierce wasn’t shown again. Usually, guests would sit on the sofa while other interviews are happening. But when Pete Wicks was on for his interview about For Dog’s Sake, Pierce wasn’t there.

One asked on X: “Where has Pierce and Amir gone?”

Another echoed the question, adding: “Was that recorded?”

So while the accent may have confused people, it seems it definitely didn’t put the viewers off!

Read more: Inside The One Show’s scandalous past – presenter sacked; Ofcom complaints; ‘execution’ backlash

What did you think of Pierce Brosnan appearing on The One Show? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!