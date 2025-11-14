The One Show hit with viewer complaints over ‘gruelling’ Children in Need Challenge Squad fundraiser

The One Show viewers have been left divided over the “gruelling” challenges faced by the show’s Children in Need Challenge Squad.

In the lead up to the BBC’s Children in Need special, which airs tonight (November 14), The One Show has followed a group of young people who have embarked on an incredible fundraising project.

The One Show’s Challenge Squad have been raising money for Children in Need (Credit: BBC)

The One Show Children in Need challenge divides viewers

Four youngsters who have benefitted from BBC Children in Need funding are undertaking inspiring challenges to raise money for the charity. To date, they have raised a staggering £1.1 million.

Earlier this week, viewers were “in tears” watching 21-year-old Lloyd, who only recently learnt to ride a bike, complete a demanding triathlon challenge.

Yesterday (November 13), it was the turn of Jude, a 20 year old who was born with spina bifida. The condition severely affects Jude’s mobility, with doctors once telling his parents he might never walk.

In spite of this, Jude joined BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox on day four of her Great Northern Marathon Challenge, walking further than he ever has before.

Sara said afterwards: “I always excited about this morning because I got to do Jude’s Challenge. He was brilliant, and he was super strong, he’s smashed out 8K this morning, with spina bifida and all the complications that can bring with your movement and your walking. So what an absolute legend.”

Jude walked further than he ever has before for Children in Need (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Challenge Squad update

Many viewers were compelled to take to social media in awe of the achievement.

“What an absolute legend and a very brave guy Jude is. Well done young man,” one person said on X.

Another commented: “Emotional right now, go Jude and Sara.”

“Jude!!” Gushed a third user. “So inspirational.”

However, there were a few viewers who expressed concern over the taxing nature of the challenges.

“Is it wrong to ask these quite severely disabled young people to undergo such gruelling challenges?” one person queried. “I know they want to do it, and it’s for a good cause, but is it fair to ask them? Just asking.”

Someone else likewise added: “I really admire the youngsters taking part in Children in Need, but when did it become a thing to challenge disabled children to raise money for a charity? I sometimes wonder if it’s a good thing.”

Another fumed: “Why the heck do you make the Challenge Squad tasks so gruelling? Jude has problems walking so you make him walk and walk.”

Children in Need airs tonight (November 14) on BBC One from 7pm. To donate, visit the website here.

