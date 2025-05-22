Last night’s (May 21) episode of The One Show suffered a last-minute line-up change after presenter Nikki Fox was unwell.

For Wednesday evening’s show, hosts Alex Jones and JLS singer JB Gill were joined by Timothy Spall, Jason Isaacs and Raynor Winn on the green couch.

And, as the show started, Alex and co-host JB Gill revealed they were nearly one person short on the presenting front.

Alex and JB hosted Wednesday evening’s show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host Nikki Fox replaced

Before introducing their three guests, Alex revealed to viewers that regular presenter, Watchdog star Nikki Fox, would not be joining them as originally planned.

“Now, unfortunately, poor Nikki is unwell,” Alex said before announcing her replacement. “But Angellica [Bell] is here to save the day. She’s raced all the way over from the Chelsea Flower Show.”

The camera then turned to Angellica in the studio, who wished Nikki well. “That’s right, get well soon Nikki,” the Celebrity Big Brother contestant expressed.

The reason for Nikki’s illness was not revealed.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Nikki!

Angellica stepped in for Nikki and wished her well (Credit: BBC)

Nikki announces she’s engaged

Last June, Nikki, who was appointed disability news correspondent for the BBC in 2014, announced that she and her partner, Dave, were engaged while appearing on The One Show.

After warning viewers against scammers, Alex prompted Nikki to reveal the exciting news.

“Now, on a lighter note, congratulations are in order to Nikki! Go on, share with the group, what has happened?” Alex asked.

Nikki announced her engagement last year (Credit: BBC)

“Well, sorry fellas, but on Friday I got engaged to my lovely partner Dave,” she responded. After receiving a round of applause, Alex added: “That is so nice, that is brilliant news.”

“I’ll help you plan, I love a wedding!” she continued.

As of this writing, Nikki and Dave have yet to share if they have exchanged vows.

