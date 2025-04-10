Viewers watching The One Show last night were left confused after presenter Nikki Fox’s outfit clashed with the show’s backdrop.

Wednesday night’s (April 9) show saw Clara Amfo and Alex Scott host the BBC evening programme. Guests on their green sofa included Black Mirror producer Charlie Brooker and actors Emma Corrin and Diego Luna.

However, it was Nikki who left an impression on those watching at home…

Alex and Clara hosted last night’s The One Show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show presenter Nikki Fox distracts in red outfit

Before interviewing their star-studded guests, Alex and Clara cut to presenter Nikki Fox for a segment on Watchdog.

As she presented the segment in front of a stark red backdrop, Nikki also wore a patterned red dress with short sleeves that matched her surroundings.

While talking to Alex and Clara, the camera appeared close up on Nikki, who unfortunately, almost looked like she was in front of a green screen.

Viewers were immediately distracted by the clash and took to social media to express their thoughts on the awkward and unfortunate blunder.

Nikki’s outfit clashed with the show’s backdrop (Credit: BBC)

‘All that background red is too much’

“What’s going on with the colour clashes,” one user wrote on X.

“All that background red is too much,” another person shared.

“#TheOneShow Who didn’t get the dress colour memo?” a third remarked, attaching a photo of Nikki against the red backdrop.

“#watchdog #bbcwatchdog #theoneshow finding #nikkifox wearing a red dress in front of a red screen quite offputting. Better planning please,” a fourth person expressed.

When the show returned back to Alex and Scott, who matched in black outfits, another viewer said: “Thank goodness normal colour has resumed.”

“I’m blaming the background. It’s like that awful portrait of King Charles,” another joked, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

