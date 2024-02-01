The One Show star Nikki Fox announces she’s engaged as Alex Jones declares ‘I love a wedding’

Nikki Fox announced the happy news that she has become engaged as she appeared on The One Show last night.

The star regularly appears on the BBC show, presenting its Watchdog segment. But during Wednesday evening’s programme, Nikki had some extra news to share.

Informing viewers on her upcoming segment, she said: “We’ve got some big news to share.”

Nikki announced she has become engaged! (Credit: BBC)

Later, after Nikki’s segment on scams, host Alex Jones asked her: “Now, on a lighter note…” as she started imitating a trumpet sound.

“Congratulations are in order to Miss Nikki,” she continued. “Go on, share with the group. What’s happened?”

Nikki, who was born with muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair for the majority of her adult life, said: “Well, sorry fellas, but on Friday I got engaged to my lovely partner Dave.”

Alex, Jermaine Jenas and the crew cheered and applauded the happy news. Jermaine exclaimed: “Go on, girl!”

Nikki regularly appears on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine told her: “Good luck with the wedding. All the planning that goes with it,” as Nikki pulled a worried face.

Alex insisted: “I’ll help you plan! I love a wedding.”

Who is Nikki Fox?

Nikki joined Watchdog in 2015. She joined the BBC the previous year as disability news correspondent, saying at the time: “I am beyond excited to be joining BBC News and am thrilled to be able to work as part of a specialist team of journalists, dedicated to the reporting of disability issues for a national audience, in a new and fresh way.”

Alex and Jermaine appeared thrilled for Nikki (Credit: BBC)

Viewers offered their congratulations to Nikki on X – formerly Twitter. One person wrote: “Congratulations to Nikki!”

Another said: “@FoxNikkiFox congratulations!”

The One Show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

